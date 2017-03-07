Last week it was Sikiru Olatunbosun of MFM FC of Nigeria , this week it’s Mirrai that has caused a wonder goal.

The Comercial forward, Mirrai scored from the half-way line in the Brazilian lower league.

Mirrar scored the goal in the game against Catanduvense to put his side back in the lead just seconds after Renan had equalised for Catanduvense.

The 23-year-old, who was making just his third appearance for Comercial, fired the ball from the half-way line after his team-mate stepped over the ball as a diversion.

Catanduvense's players were stunned as Comercial players celebrated the goal.

The game eventually ended 4-1 to Comercial with Tiago and Naldinho scoring after Mirrai's stunning goal.

Comercial are currently ninth in the Paulista A3 while Catanduvense are 19th.