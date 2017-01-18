John Obi Mikel Midfielder loses another game with new club, Tianjin TEDA

Although it’s just pre-season, Mikel has now lost two games for the side he signed for in the January transfer window.

John Mikel Obi play John Obi Mikel (Twitter/Tianjin TEDA)

John Obi Mikel is not enjoying a fine start to his career in China, losing his third game for new club Tianjin TEDA.

Mikel joined Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA from Chelsea in a £140, 000 per week deal.

The midfielder who is now the captain of the side led the team to another defeat on Tuesday, January 17.

John Mikel Obi play John Obi Mikel (Twitter/Tianjin TEDA)

 

Tianjin TEDA lost 1-0 to Dinamo Bucurest in a pre-season game as coach Jaime Pacheco continues to work on his side ahead of the new season in China.

The team also lost 6-2 defeat to Bundesliga II side, St. Pauli FC in a friendly game played last week.

Mikel opened his goal account for his new club in that game.

John Mikel Obi play John Obi Mikel ( mikel_john_obi/instagram)

 

Tianjin TEDA lost 2-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach in a friendly game played on Wednesday, January 11 as Mikel made his debut for the Chinese club.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

