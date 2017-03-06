Mikel Obi, Ighalo Nigeria internationals lose in opening fixtures of CSL

Mikel who has been appointed captain at Tianjin TEDA suffered defeat with his teammates in their first game of the season on Saturday, March 3.

John Mikel Obi play Mikel Obi in action for Tianjin TEDA (Instagram/FC Tianjin TEDA )

Nigeria internationals John Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo both kicked off their Chinese Super League (CSL) campaign with their clubs.

Mikel Obi and Ighalo left England in the January transfer window to join Chinese sides Tianjin TEDA and Changchun Yatai respectively.

Tianjin TEDA play Mikel Obi is the captain of Tianjin TEDA (Instagram/FC Tianjin TEDA )

 

Tianjin TEDA were beaten 2-0 defeat to Shandong Luneng at Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

Mikel was on for the whole 90 minutes of the game.

Another Nigerian, Brown Ideye who just signed for Tianjin TEDA was not listed for the game.

Brown Ideye play Brown Ideye was not listed for Tianjin TEDA (Instagram/FC Tianjin TEDA )

Ighalo and his Changchun Yatai side were trashed 5-1 to Shanghai SIPG FC. The Nigerian striker also played the whole 90 minutes.

