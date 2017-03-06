Nigeria internationals John Mikel Obi and Odion Ighalo both kicked off their Chinese Super League (CSL) campaign with their clubs.

Mikel Obi and Ighalo left England in the January transfer window to join Chinese sides Tianjin TEDA and Changchun Yatai respectively.

Mikel who has been appointed captain at Tianjin TEDA suffered defeat with his teammates in their first game of the season on Saturday, March 3.

Tianjin TEDA were beaten 2-0 defeat to Shandong Luneng at Jinan Olympic Sports Center Stadium.

Mikel was on for the whole 90 minutes of the game.

Another Nigerian, Brown Ideye who just signed for Tianjin TEDA was not listed for the game.

Ighalo and his Changchun Yatai side were trashed 5-1 to Shanghai SIPG FC. The Nigerian striker also played the whole 90 minutes.