Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi convinced hi8s compatriot Brown Ideye to join him at Chinese Super League club, Tianjin TEDA.

Ideye joined Tianjin TEDA just before the close of the Chinese transfer window in a reported £10m deal from Olympiacos.

The Nigerian striker joins his international teammate Mikel Obi who joined the Chinese side in January from Chelsea.

Mikel Obi has also been appointed captain at his new club.

"Mikel has told me about the whole team, and I will put my best into training and I will follow the coach's instruction and get through the training team," Ideye said in an interview with sports.enorth.com.cn.

ALSO READ: Brown Ideye says China move was an opportunity he needed

"I watched the Super League and I believe that with my current physical condition, I can make my debut at any time, I will strive for a position in the starting lineup."

Ideye has been handed the No. 39 shirt at the club.

From his own part, Mikel has promised to help Ideye settle in quickly at the club.

"I will help Ideye into the team, so that he will be familiar with all of our training methods as soon as possible," Mikel also told sports.enorth.com.cn.

"Ideye is not only good in terms of skills, his character is also very good as a striker. He has the speed which is great to help the team.

"Ideye himself is prepared to contribute to the team play, but he also needs to watch the team's technical and tactical play and also need to listen to coach Pacheco arrangements.”