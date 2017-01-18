Mike Dean Why controversial referee has been dropped from Premier League duties

  Published: , Refreshed:
Mike Dean play Mike Dean has been demoted to the Championship following his controversial decisions in the Premier League (Getty Images)

So controversial English referee Mike Dean will not be seen in the Premier League this weekend as he been demoted to the Championship.

Dean will be in charge of the Championship game between Barnsley and Leeds on Saturday, January 21.

The 48-year-old has courted controversies throughout the season for some questionable decisions.

He sent off West Ham's Sofiane Feghouli against Manchester United, a red card which was later rescinded.

Mike Dean and Sofiane Feghouli play Mike Dean sends off West Ham's Sofiane Feghouli (Andy Hooper/Daily Mail)

ALSO READ: Fans accuse Mike Dean of celebrating a goal

His decision not to send off Everton's Ross Barkley for a late challenge on Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson in the Merseyside derby of Monday, December 19 was also heavily debated.

Ross Barkley and Jordan Henderson play Ross Barkley was lucky to receive a red card for this tackle on Jordan Henderson (Sky Sports)

 

He allowed an offside goal by Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in their 3-0 win over West Ham although the referee was not to be blamed for that decision.

Although the Referees’ Association did not state any reason for the drop, it is widely believed that Dean has been demoted because of these questionable decisions which have caused controversies.

The Referees’ Association is a guarded union where situations are often dealt with internally.

