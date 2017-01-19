MFM FC NPFL club promises to deliver next match

MFM had failed to sustain the Match Day 1 tempo in which the team whitewashed visiting Niger Tornadoes 3-0 at home.

  • Published:
MFM FC players acknowledging cheers from their fans after mauling visiting Niger Tornadoes 3-0 at Agege Stadium in Lagos on Sunday, January 15, 2017. play

MFM FC players acknowledging cheers from their fans after mauling visiting Niger Tornadoes 3-0 at Agege Stadium in Lagos on Sunday, January 15, 2017.

(NAN)

NPFL Coach Biffo says Abia Warriors excelling with Emordi’s experience
NPFL Sunshine Stars not signing new players again
Chinedu Efugh Defender dumps Heartland, wins with Abia Warriors
CAF Champions League Rangers to unveil additional 5 players
FC Ifeanyi Ubah NPFL club says will not appeal LMC’s N9.1m fine
Enugu Rangers Club vows to restore pride next encounter with Nasarawa Utd
NPFL NFF won’t hesitate to sanction under-performing referees
Ifeanyi Ubah FC NPFL club get suspended sentence, fined N9.15m
Enugu Rangers Police advises club's fans to obey rules of football
NPFL LMC withdraw referee, Ajayi from NPFL games

After a humiliating 0-4 thumping by Nnewi-based FC Ifeanyi Ubah on Wednesday, MFM FC has promised its fans victory in the Match Day 3 of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that MFM will host Lobi Stars of Makurdi on Sunday at the Agege Stadium.

MFM had failed to sustain the Match Day 1 tempo in which the team whitewashed visiting Niger Tornadoes 3-0 at home.

The high-flying MFM was roundly beaten by Ifeanyi Ubah in Nnewi with goals from Kone Yaya in the 11th minute, King Osanga, 34, Oni Jimoh, 36, and Ifeanyi Onuigbo 82nd.

Commenting on the match, MFM Coach, Fidelis Ilechukwu, said that the team had put the defeat behind them to focus on their next match against Lobi Stars.

“We need to put the sorry loss behind us because we have another important game at the weekend against Lobi Stars which is a must win.

“The league has a long way to go and we will do our best not to disappoint our fans. IfeanyiUbah’s game is a sorry one, but we have to move on,’’ he said.

Lobi Stars opened its campaign in the 2016/2017 with a 0-1 defeat in the hands of 3SC of Ibadan at Adamasigba Stadium, while it won the Match Day 2 fixtures against Kano Pillars 1-0.

MFM on its part, started with a 3-0 bashing of Niger Tornadoes after which it was roundly beaten 4-0 by last year’s FA Cup winner Ifeanyi Ubah in Match Day 2.

MFM and Lobi Stars met twice last season in which both team shared spoils. Lobi Star defeated MFM 1-0 in Markudi, while MFM triumphed in the reverse game 3-1.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Arsenal Nigerian billionaire, Dangote still wants to buy Premier League clubbullet
2 John Mikel Obi Midfielder is now captain of new club, Tianjin TEDAbullet
3 Yaya Toure Manchester City midfielder turns down £430,000-a-week...bullet

Football

Enugu Rangers
CAF Champions League NFF says Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium not ready for competition
AFCON 2017 Injured Ghana defender Baba to be flown to Germany for treatment
Emmanuel Adebayor
Emmanuel Adebayor Togo international wants Premier League return
Odion Ighalo
Odion Ighalo West Brom interested in Watford striker