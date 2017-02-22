Mesut Ozil Arsenal midfielder spotted on date with ex-Miss Turkey

Ozil was pictured leaving a restaurant in Istanbul with Gulse who win the Miss Turkey beauty pageant in 2014.

  • Published:
Mesut Ozil and Amine Gulse play Mesut Ozil spotted on date with ex-Miss Turkey Amine Gulse (Abaca / FameFlynet UK LTD)

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil was spotted in Instanbul on a date with former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse.

Ozil is in Istanbul for a short break after he was given permission by Arsene Wenger.

The midfielder was not in the squad for their Monday, February 20 FA Cup trip to Sutton United as he enjoyed his extended break in Turkey.

With Arsenal’s next game at Liverpool on Saturday, March 4, the midfielder has lots of time on his hands for rest.

Amine Gulse play Mesut Ozil says he and Gulse are just friends (instagram.com/gulseamine)

He was pictured leaving a restaurant in Istanbul with Gulse who win the Miss Turkey beauty pageant in 2014.

Ozil has however denied dating the 23-year-old Swedish-born model, insisting that they are just friends.

Mesut Ozil play Mesut Ozil has been given an extended break by Arsene Wenger (AFP/File)

 

The 28-year-old and his Arsenal teammates have more than a week to prepare for their trip to Liverpool.

The Gunners were due to travel to Southampton in a Premier League clash this weekend but the Saints are in EFL Cup Final action against Manchester United on Sunday, February 26.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

