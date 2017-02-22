Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil was spotted in Instanbul on a date with former Miss Turkey Amine Gulse.

Ozil is in Istanbul for a short break after he was given permission by Arsene Wenger.

The midfielder was not in the squad for their Monday, February 20 FA Cup trip to Sutton United as he enjoyed his extended break in Turkey.

With Arsenal’s next game at Liverpool on Saturday, March 4, the midfielder has lots of time on his hands for rest.

He was pictured leaving a restaurant in Istanbul with Gulse who win the Miss Turkey beauty pageant in 2014.

Ozil has however denied dating the 23-year-old Swedish-born model, insisting that they are just friends.

The 28-year-old and his Arsenal teammates have more than a week to prepare for their trip to Liverpool.

The Gunners were due to travel to Southampton in a Premier League clash this weekend but the Saints are in EFL Cup Final action against Manchester United on Sunday, February 26.