Mesut Ozil Arsenal star to miss Bayern clash with illness

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil will miss Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second leg against Bayern Munich after illness, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said.

Ozil was absent from Arsenal's 3-1 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday and although the German star has returned to training, Wenger doesn't believe he is ready to face Bayern.

Losing the World Cup winner for the Emirates Stadium showdown is another blow for Arsenal, who face the daunting task of having to overturn a 5-1 deficit from the first leg.

"Ozil is not in the squad. He was sick and he was out the whole of last week," Wenger said.

"He had only one session yesterday. I don't think he is ready physically to be in the squad.

"He should be ready for the weekend (for the FA Cup quarter-final against Lincoln)."