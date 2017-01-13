Memphis Depay Lyon target Manchester United forward

The club's manager said he was looking to Depay as a possible replacement for Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal.

Dutch forward Memphis Depay has struggled to make an impression at Manchester United play

Dutch forward Memphis Depay has struggled to make an impression at Manchester United

Manchester United's Dutch forward Memphis Depay is the top target for French club Lyon during the winter transfer window, coach Bruno Genesio said Friday.

"I'm a fan of this player and have made him my priority," Genesio told a press conference as he outlined the 23-year-old's qualities.

"He's forceful, powerful, capable of scoring and helping to score. He's a fairly complete player, a winger, who can play with both feet."

Genesio said he was looking to Depay as a possible replacement for Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal.

"His profile is interesting in view of the probable departure of Ghezzal at the end of the championship," said the Lyon coach. "He's a young player who has quite a margin for progression with international experience.

"He has enormous potential but I'm not discussing the transfer fee.

"We don't know the fixed price but it's possible his recruitment would allow us to anticipate for next season."

Capped 27 times for the Netherlands, Depay started his career at PSV Eindhoven and has played at Manchester United since 2015.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

