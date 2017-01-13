Max Kruse Germany international escapes injury after car crash

Germany international Max Kruse admitted he was lucky to have walked away from a car crash having reported for training hours after wrecking the vehicle he was driving on Thursday.

The accident happened at 0400 local time (0300 GMT) in north Germany, but Kruse still reported punctually for training at 1000 with struggling German league club Werder Bremen.

"On my day off, I was with my family in Hamburg and drove back through the night," the striker explained in a video posted on his Facebook account.

"I left the road, due to ice, and slipped a bit into the railings. My car is a write off, but I'm fine, so there is no need to worry.

"I'll be able to play at the weekend.

"There will be a lot written about this, so I wanted to clarify things so there are no misunderstandings."

The 28-year-old won the last of his 14 caps for Germany in October 2015 and his Bremen team, who are fourth from bottom of the table, host Borussia Dortmund in their first Bundesliga game of 2017 on January 21.

Kruse left no doubts he will be fit for Saturday's friendly at second-division leaders Eintracht Braunschweig and Sunday's final warm-up match at home to fourth-division Oldenburg.