Martin Caceres Uruguayan defender signs for Southampton

The 29-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Italian champions Juventus at the end of last term.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Uruguay's Martin Caceres signs for English Premier League side Southampton play

Uruguay's Martin Caceres signs for English Premier League side Southampton

(AFP/File)

Dementia FIFA says no 'true evidence' of brain injury risk in heading a ball
Carli Lloyd Manchester City sign US women's star
Loic Perrin Defender says St Etienne have nothing to lose against Man Utd
Ricardo Carvalho Shanghai SIPG sign ex-Madrid defender
Manuel Neuer Goalkeeper says no contact with City's Guardiola
Antoine Griezmann French star happy in Madrid despite Man Utd link
Hotel Troubles Police called as Maradona and girlfriend fight in Madrid hotel
Asisat Oshoala Nigerian striker thanks Arsenal Ladies after China move
Hugo Broos Cameroon AFCON 2017 winning coach applies for Bafana Bafana job
Ejike Uzoenyi Nigerian winger joins South African side, Bidvest

Experienced Uruguayan international defender Martin Caceres signed for English Premier League side Southampton until the end of the season on Thursday.

The 29-year-old -- capped 68 times and a member of the team that won the 2011 Copa America and reached the 2010 World Cup semi-finals -- has been a free agent since leaving Italian champions Juventus at the end of last term.

Caceres, who was troubled by an ankle injury in 2015 and then a ruptured right Achilles tendon last year, said he had picked Saints ahead of other unnamed clubs.

"I am very happy to have signed for what is an important club in English football," he said in a statement released by the club.

"Of all of the options that I had, I think that the best option for me was to come to Southampton. I am extremely happy to have joined this club," added Caceres, who won five Serie A crowns with Juventus having also won a Spanish league title with previous club Barcelona.

Les Reed, Southampton's executive director of Football, said he was pelased to have secured a defender capable of filling the gap left by the departure of Portuguese international and club skipper Jose Fonte to rivals West Ham in January.

Their star defender Virgil van Dijk has also been sidelined with an ankle injury which has ruled him out of the League Cup final later this month.

"Recruiting players in January is an extremely difficult task, and this year was a particularly challenging market for centre-backs," said Reed.

"We set out to recruit a high-calibre player in that position during the January window so I am delighted that, following extensive work and persistence, we have now been able to sign Martín Cáceres on a short-term contract.

"Martin is a great talent, who has played at the very top level and won many trophies and medals. He is a very experienced international player for Uruguay and has enjoyed notable success with both Juventus and Barcelona."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
2 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
3 Super Eagles Gernot Rohr confirms friendly against Senegalbullet

Football

Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Mikel says striker will learn from Manchester City axing
Asisat Oshoala
Asisat Oshoala Nigerian striker thanks Arsenal Ladies after China move
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Manchester City at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on February 13, 2017
FA Cup Jesus absence offers Aguero chance of renaissance
Roma's Edin Dzeko (C) celebrates at the end of their Europa League round of 32 1st leg match against Villarreal, at El Ceramica stadium in Vila-real, on February 16, 2017
Serie A Dzeko forms a timely boost for title-chasing Roma