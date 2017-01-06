Mario Balotelli Italian striker gets two-match ban for latest red

Balotelli was given his marching orders for lashing out at Bordeaux defender Igor Lewczuk.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nice's forward Mario Balotelli during the French Ligue 1 football match between Bordeaux and Nice on December 21, 2016 at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France play

Nice's forward Mario Balotelli during the French Ligue 1 football match between Bordeaux and Nice on December 21, 2016 at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France

(AFP/File)

Mario Balotelli was handed a two-match ban Thursday after being sent off for an off-the-ball incident in last month's 0-0 draw at Bordeaux, his club Nice said.

The Italian striker and team-mate Younes Belhanda -- who was given a one-match ban -- were dismissed in the dying seconds as Bordeaux frustrated the Ligue 1 leaders before the winter break.

Balotelli was given his marching orders for lashing out at Bordeaux defender Igor Lewczuk.

"It is a logical decision," Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere, flanked by Balotelli and Belhanda, said after a disciplinary hearing in Paris.

The colourful Balotelli, who has had numerous run-ins with officials in the Premier League and in Italy, will miss the French Cup against Lorient on Sunday and the visit of Metz in the league on January 15.

Influential playmaker Belhanda was sidelined anyway with a toe injury.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

