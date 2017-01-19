Marco van Basten FIFA's technical director reveals radical vision

Van Basten has a string of revolutionary suggestions, some of which he hopes could be in place for the expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dutch football legend Marco van Basten, who became FIFA's technical director last October, has a string of revolutionary suggestions for the sport play

Dutch football legend Marco van Basten, who became FIFA's technical director last October, has a string of revolutionary suggestions for the sport

(AFP/File)

AFCON 2017 FIFA warn Liverpool over Matip selection
Joel Matip Defender out for Liverpool amid Cameroon confusion
Issa Hayatou CAF boss facing challenge as he seeks another term
La Liga Top two collide in latest challenge for relentless Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo Hublot wristwatch meant for Real Madrid star was stolen at FIFA Best Awards
UEFA New report reveals nine European ‘super clubs’
Fernando Santos Expanded World Cup 'more competitive', says Portugal coach
FIFA World Cup A 48-team tournament, but who can host it?
FIFA World Cup Expansion of tournament is actually a good thing
AFCON 2017 Algeria coach wary of Africa Cup of Nations outsiders Zimbabwe

Time penalties instead of yellow cards, no off-side rule and more substitutions: legendary ex-striker Marco van Basten, FIFA's technical director, has a radical vision of football's future.

"We must keep looking for ways to improve the game, to make it more honest, more dynamic, more interesting, so that what we offer is attractive enough," the 52-year-old Dutchman told German magazine Sport Bild.

"There are lots of variations which need to be tested in the coming years."

Van Basten, who became FIFA's technical director last October, has a string of revolutionary suggestions, some of which he hopes could be in place for the expanded 48-team World Cup in 2026 -- and some of which would be hugely controversial.

He wants to see football copy rugby union, where only the captain can directly address the referee and a yellow card means a player is temporarily sent off.

"A yellow card (in football) against an opposing player doesn't currently give the attacking team much," said van Basten.

"One idea is to replace the yellow card with a time penalty of five or 10 minutes. That would frighten teams.

"It is hard to play 10 against 11, let alone with eight or nine. We're also thinking about allowing more than three substitutions during games.

"Last month I met (Manchester City coach) Pep Guardiola, who asked, 'Why aren't six substitutions possible?'"

Van Basten also wants to introduce a "shoot-out" where a player has eight seconds to beat the goalkeeper -- to replace extra time and traditional penalty kicks.

"Each team would have five attempts. The referee whistles, then the player runs at the goalkeeper from 25 metres out," he said.

"The goalkeeper can't leave his area and if he parries, it's over. It would be spectacular for the spectators and more interesting for a player.

"In a penalty shoot-out, it is over for the taker in a second."

Former AC Milan, Ajax and Netherlands goal machine van Basten is head of FIFA's technical areas, ranging from football technology innovation to refereeing.

However, any of the far-reaching changes he wants would need to be ratified by the executive committee of world football's governing body.

If he gets his way, he would dump the off-side rule.

"Football currently resembles handball where nine players, plus the goalkeeper, pack the penalty area and (the defence) is like a wall," he said.

"They abolished the off-side rule in field hockey and there were no problems."

If that is revolutionary, van Basten is also concerned at how some teams have become experts at slowing the game down in the dying stages when they are narrowly ahead.

"We're discussing how to make the time more effective in the last 10 minutes," he said, adding that he wants to see the number of competitive matches reduced to protect the game's top stars.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 John Mikel Obi Midfielder is now captain of new club, Tianjin TEDAbullet
2 Louis van Gaal Former Manchester United to retire for family reasonsbullet
3 Zlatan Ibrahmovic Outside pressure child's play for Swedish starbullet

Football

Ciro Immobile struck in the second half as stuttering Lazio overame Genoa 4-2 to book an Italian Cup quarter-final with Inter Milan
Italian Cup Milinkovic, Immobile fire Lazio into Inter Cup quarter clash
Morocco's French coach Herve Renard, seen in action during their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group C match between against DR Congo, in Oyem, on January 16
AFCON 2017 Le Roy, Renard loom large over key Africa Cup of Nations clash
Leicester City centre-forward Islam Slimani has a groin problem that forced him to train on his own ahead of Algeria's Cup of Nations clash with Tunisia
AFCON 2017 Slimani among injury worries for Algeria
South Korean football fans display banners protesting against Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' bribing of referees before a match in Seoul in October 2016
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Asian champs to appeal AFC ban