Maracana Stadium Thieves are destroying iconic football ground

Valuables like televisions, fire extinguishers, hoses have all be stolen from the Maracana Stadium

Maracana Stadium play Maracana Stadium (AgÍncia O Globo)

Brazilian iconic ground Maracana is gradually going into a dire state as a result of incessant stealing of valuables in the stadium.

Just five months after hosting the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, police have been called to take urgent action to stop the looting of valuables from the ground.

ALSO READ: Firm reveals stadium cartel

Valuables like televisions, fire extinguishers, hoses have all be stolen according to the Rio de Janeiro Football Federation.

From photos in Rio newspapers, missing seats, smashed doors and dry turf dry can be seen.

According to a report by O Globo, windows inside the stadium have been smashed, doors will not shut properly while copper wiring has been stolen from walls and ceilings.

“The worries over the present and the future of the stadium are only increasing,” the Federation said in a statement on Tuesday, January 10.

Before the 2014 FIFA World Cup, the modernisations of the stadium cost huge dollars which also continued before the 2016 Olympic Games.

The Federation will meet with clubs based in Rio on Tuesday, January 17 to discuss maintenance of the stadium. 

