Manolo Jimenez AEK Athens bring back former coach

He replaces Portuguese Jose Morais who was fired Wednesday after just three months in the job.

Real Zaragoza's coach Manolo Jimenez reacts during the Spanish league football match between Valencia CF and Real Zaragoza at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on March 21, 2012 play

Real Zaragoza's coach Manolo Jimenez reacts during the Spanish league football match between Valencia CF and Real Zaragoza at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia on March 21, 2012

(AFP/File)

Manolo Jimenez has returned for a second spell as AEK Athens coach, signing a six-month contract, the Greek Super League club announced on Thursday.

Jimenez, 52, previously coached AEK from 2010-2011, taking the team to a third place finish in the league and winning the Greek Cup.

He replaces Portuguese Jose Morais who was fired Wednesday after just three months in the job having gained just 12 points in 11 league matches with the club currently in fifth place.

In the last two seasons, Jimenez coached Qatari side Al Rayyan. He has also coached Spanish clubs Zaragoza and Sevilla.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

