Manchester United are set to make another world recording signing as they increasingly confident of signing Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid in the summer.

United last summer splash a world record fee for Paul Pogba and are set to repeat that feat for Griezmann.

The Premier League giants are ready to match Griezmann’s buy-out clause that is set at €100m.

According to reports from England, United are in advanced talks with reps of the forward and a verbal agreement has been reached between the two parties.

Weekly wage and prospective shirt number have also been agreed as United look to reunited Pogba and Griezmann at Old Trafford .

The only expected stumbling block to the deal happening is the transfer ban on Atletico which will prevent them from signing a replacement.

The 2014 La Liga winners are however waiting for waiting on the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport on whether they can buy or sell players this summer.

The Diego Simone led side are reportedly interested in bringing back former striker Diego Costa from Chelsea to replace their talisman.