Man Utd Ibrahimovic double downs Saints in Wembley thriller

Zlatan Ibrahimovic sealed the first major silverware of Jose Mourinho's Manchester United reign and broke Southampton's hearts as the Swedish star's late goal clinched a dramatic 3-2 victory in Sunday's League Cup final.

Manchester United's striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2nd L) jumps to head their third goal during the English League Cup final football match between Manchester United and Southampton at Wembley stadium in north London on February 26, 2017 play

Manchester United's striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2nd L) jumps to head their third goal during the English League Cup final football match between Manchester United and Southampton at Wembley stadium in north London on February 26, 2017

(AFP)

Ibrahimovic was one of Mourinho's marquee signings in the close-season and he repaid his manager's faith with a typically dominant display on the big occasion at Wembley.

The 35-year-old opened the scoring with a blistering free-kick before Jesse Lingard doubled United's lead.

Manolo Gabbiadini sparked a thrilling Southampton fightback, scoring just before half-time and again early in the second half.

But Ibrahimovic had the last word as his 87th minute header ensured Mourinho joined United legend Alex Ferguson and Nottingham Forest great Brian Clough as the only managers to win the League Cup four times.

