Luis Suarez Uruguayan striker nets 100th Barcelona goal

Luis Suarez became the third-fastest player to score 100 goals for Barcelona after reaching his century in just 120 games on Wednesday -- trumping even Lionel Messi.

The Uruguayan volleyed home Neymar's cross in acrobatic fashion at the Camp Nou to put Barca 1-0 up on Athletic Bilbao in the second leg of their Copa del Rey last-16 clash and ahead in the tie on away goals with the scores level at 2-2.

Only Mariano Martin (99) and legendary Hungarian striker Laszlo Kubala (103) have taken fewer appearances to reach 100 Barca goals.

Suarez's strike was also the 300th scored by Barca's fearsome "MSN" forward line since he joined the club in 2014 with Messi netting 124 and Neymar 76.

It took Messi 188 games to reach 100 goals.