Luis Suarez Messi must be handed new deal - Barcelona striker

Barca CEO Oscar Grau said on Wednesday that a new deal for Messiwas being negotiated with "common sense and discretion."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi scores a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017 play

Barcelona's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi scores a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017

(AFP)

Copa del Rey Messi free-kick magic sends Barcelona into Cup quarters
Copa Del Rey Cup comeback a must to end Barca's new year blues
FIFA Best Player Of The Year Football stars hit green carpet with their partners
Lionel Messi Forward's statue 'decapitated' in Argentina
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star crowned FIFA best men's player
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star wins 2016 FIFA Best Player award
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star, Ranieri scoop top FIFA awards
Lionel Messi Barcelona star, teammates absent from FIFA Best Football Awards
FIFA Best Player Of The Year Check out who Super Eagles captain, coach voted for
La Liga Barcelona "obliged" to fight back - Suarez

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has hit back at comments by the club's CEO that the Catalan giants won't "go crazy" when negotiating a new contract for five-time World Player of the Year Lionel Messi.

Barca CEO Oscar Grau said on Wednesday that a new deal for Messi, who has 18 months left on his current deal, was being negotiated with "common sense and discretion."

"With Messi what you have to do is give him a new contract, not have common sense," said Suarez after netting his 100th Barca goal in just 120 appearances as they progressed to the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey with a 3-1 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Despite posting a record turnover of 679 million euros ($719 million) last season, a series of expensive new contracts for the likes of Neymar and Suarez mean Barcelona are close to overstepping the 70 percent limit of turnover spent on salaries imposed by UEFA's financial fair-play laws.

Barca captain Andres Iniesta also has just 18 months left to run on his contract.

On the field, Messi proved the match-winner once again on Wednesday as he scored from a free-kick for the third time in as many games this year 11 minutes from time to edge out Bilbao 4-3 on aggregate.

"I don't know what the CEO said, but tell me one game in which Leo Messi hasn't been decisive," said Barca coach Luis Enrique.

"I don't know about numbers, I know about football. We all want to enjoy watching Messi here for many more years, nothing else matters for me."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star makes first public appearance with...bullet
2 Claudio Ranieri Leicester manager wins FIFA best men's coach awardbullet
3 FIFA World Cup Expansion of tournament is actually a good thingbullet

Football

Chelsea's proposal for a edevelopment of their Stamford Bridge stadium was unanimously approved
Stamford Bridge Chelsea get green light over Bridge stadium rebuild
Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi (R) vies with Athletic Bilbao's defender Mikel San Jose (C) and Athletic Bilbao's Mikel Balenciaga (L) during the Spanish Copa del Rey round of 16 second leg football match on January 11, 2017
Copa del Rey Messi free-kick magic sends Barcelona into Cup quarters
Paris Saint-Germain's defender Thiago Silva reacts after scoring a goal, during the French League Cup quarter final match between Paris Saint-Germain and Metz, on January 11, 2017 at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris
French League Cup Thiago Silva nods holders PSG into last four
FC IfeanyiUbah holders win 2017 Charity Cup
FC IfeanyiUbah Federation Cup holders win 2017 Charity Cup