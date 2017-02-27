Lucas Hernandez French defender, girlfriend get community service for spat

Atletico Madrid's French defender Lucas Hernandez and his girlfriend were on Monday ordered to serve 31 days of community service and to not see each other for six months after a violent altercation.

Lucas Hernandez (upright) was arrested after a fight with his girlfriend play

Lucas Hernandez (upright) was arrested after a fight with his girlfriend

(AFP/File)

Hernandez, 21, was arrested after his girlfriend was taken to hospital with minor injuries following a fight between the pair on February 3.

Neither party made a complaint against the other, but Spain's public prosecutor asked for prison sentences of seven and six months respectively to be handed down to Lucas and his girlfriend.

Judge Borja Vargues also ruled that neither Lucas nor his girlfriend were allowed to bear weapons for 18 months, with the pair having to pay the costs of the case.

Hernandez and his younger brother Theo, 19 and on loan from Atletico to Alaves, are both French youth internationals.

