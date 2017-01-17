Louis van Gaal Former Manchester United to retire for family reasons

Louis van Gaal play Louis van Gaal has called time on his career (Reuters)

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal has revealed he is calling time on his football career to focus on his family.

Van Gaal was sacked as United manager at the end of the 2016 season just after winning the FA Cup.

He has been out of job since he left United and has now revealed that he is unlikely to take another job.

David de Gea and Louis van Gaal play Louis van Gaal won the FA Cup with Manchester United before he was sacked (Getty Images)

 

The 62-year-old further revealed that he has turned down a huge offer of £44million for three years from the Far East.

I could go there, but I'm still here,” Van Gaal told De Telegraaf.

So much has happened in my family.”

Louis van Gaal and wife, Truus play Louis van Gaal (pictured here with his wife) wants to focus on his family (Solarpix.com)

Van Gaal said he was interested in coaching after he left United but it seems he has changed his mind especially after one of his daughters lost her husband last month.

I thought maybe I would stop, then I thought it would be a sabbatical, but now I do not think I will return to coaching,” he added.

Van Gaal played as a midfielder for Ajax, Royal Antwerp, Telstar, Sparta Rotterdam and AZ between 1972 and 1987 before moving into coaching.

Louis van Gaal pictured playing for Sparta Rotterdam play Louis van Gaal pictured playing for Sparta Rotterdam (Press Association Images)

 

He started off as an assistant at AZ and Ajax before replacing Leo Beenhakker as Ajax head coach in 1991.

He went on to lead the club to three Dutch league title on three occasions, UEFA Cup and a Champions League title in 1995.

He took over at Barcelona in 1997, leading them two successive La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey in his first stint.

Louis van Gaal play Louis van Gaal managed Barcelona in two stints, winning two La Liga titles in his first (Allsport UK /Allsport)

 

Van Gaal later became coach of the Netherlands national team but failed to qualify them for the 2002 FIFA World Cup before returning to Barcelona for a forgettable eight-month stint, leaving the club mid-season in a relegation battle.

He returned to Netherlands to lead AZ Alkmaar to the 2005-06 Eredivisie title before moving to the Bundesliga, where he helped Bayern Munich to the 2009-10 Bundesliga title.

Louis van Gaal (L) and Robin van Persie play Louis van Gaal (L) with Robin van Persie during his second stint as Netherlands manager (Koen van Weel/AFP/Getty Images)

 

He returned for his second stint as Netherlands coach, leading them to an impressive third place finish before taking up the Manchester United job, leading them to an FA Cup title, his only trophy with the club.-

