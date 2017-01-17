The League Management Company (LMC) have withdrawn referee Folusho Ajayi following the controversial decisions she made in the abandoned game between Kano Pillars and FC Ifeanyiubah.

FC Ifeanyiubah walked out of their first game of the 2017 NPFL season, away at Kano Pillars protesting some questionable decisions by Ajayi .

The Anambra Warriors were angry over the sending of one of their players and walked out of the match after a goal was disallowed by the centre referee.

Pillars were 1-0 up before FC Ifeanyiubah abandoned the game.

For role in the controversy, the LMC have withdrawn the referee from consideration for future NPFL matches, pending a full investigation.

“The said referee failed to meet up with the high standard expected in the NPFL, exhibiting unsatisfactory game management,” the LMC said in a statement signed the by COO, Salihu Abubakar.

The LMC have also announced several charges for FC IfeanyiUbah for abandoning the NPFL game against Kano Pillars.