The League Management Company (LMC) have announced several charges for FC IfeanyiUbah for abandoning the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) game against Kano Pillars.

FC Ifeanyiubah walked out of their first game of the 2017 NPFL season, away at Kano Pillars protesting some questionable decisions by the referee.

The Anambra Warriors were angry over the sending of one of their players and walked out of the match after a goal was disallowed by the centre referee Ajayi Foluso.

Pillars were 1-0 up before FC Ifeanyiubah abandoned the game.

The LMC on Monday, January 16 released a statement on the incident and charged FC Ifeanyiubah with several offences.

They were charged with their refusal to continue, for hindering and infringing on the fulfilment of the Broadcast Contract of the NNPFL, for conducting themselves in behaviour capable of bringing the league to disrepute and acting in a manner capable of causing a serious security breach.

The club has been fined N3M for walking out of the game, N5m for hindering and infringing the live TV broadcast of the game, N1m for conduct capable of bringing the NPFL to dispute.

FC Ifeanyiubah shall also pay a fine of N150,000 for causing a delay to the restart of the #NPFL game vs Kano Pillars after half time without good reason

For walking out of the game, they will forfeit three points and goals to Kano Pillars.

FC Ifeanyiubah will further forfeit three points from accrued points which will be suspended for a probationary period of the remainder of the NPFL season.

Also, FC Ifeanyiubah will have two points deducted from accrued points, which is suspended for a probationary period of the remainder of the NPFL season owing to hindering and infringing on the fulfilment of the Broadcast Contract.

Three points shall also be deducted from points accruing to FC Ifeanyiubah for behaviour capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute. This shall be suspended for a probationary period of the remainder of the season.

The club has 48 hours, not later than Wednesday, January 18, 2017, to submit to the sanctions imposed or elect to appeal.

An official of the club, Igwe Jonathan has also been charged with misconduct during the game on Saturday, January 14.

Jonathan according to the LMC conducted himself in a manner capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute.

He persistently challenged the ref's decisions, communicated on the phone improperly within the technical area & ordered FC Ifeanyiubah players to leave the pitch and discontinue the game.

For his offences, he will pay the fine of N500,000 for conduct capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute and has also been suspended from all NPFL match venues till the NFF Ethics Committee determines this matter.

Jonathan has 48 hours, not later than Wednesday to accept the sanctions or elect to appeal.

Yaw Preko of FC Ifeanyiubah has been charged for breaching the Code of Conduct for Managers and Coaches in the NPFL Framework & Rules.

The LMC say that Preko failed and neglected to take reasonable steps to ensure his players & other employees under his control accept the decisions of the match officials in the game.

He has 48 hours, not later than Wednesday to accept the sanction or elect to appeal.