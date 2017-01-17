FC IfeanyiUbah LMC hand sanctions on NPFL club for abandoning game against Kano Pillars

FC Ifeanyiubah walked out of their game at Kano Pillars protesting some questionable decisions by the referee.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
King Osange of Ifeanyi Ubah and Kamal Sikiru of Kano Pillars play FC IfeanyiUbah have been sanctioned by the LMC (NPFL)

Timothy Anjembe Former Lobi Stars goal king returns to NPFL with FC Ifeanyi Ubah
FC IfeanyiUbah Federation Cup holders win 2017 Charity Cup
MFM FC Club fans want more spectators in stadium
NPFL Physically challenged throng stadium to cheer Wikki Tourists
FC IfeanyiUbah Federation Cup winners to parade trophy on November 23
NPFL Match-day one results
FC IfeanyiUbah Federation Cup champions get N10M from Anambra State Governor
FC IfeanyiUbah Federation Cup champions sign Malian goalkeeper, Ibrahima Sory Traore
MFM FC Club promises to build on flying start to 2016/2017 NPFL

The League Management Company (LMC) have announced several charges for FC IfeanyiUbah for abandoning the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) game against Kano Pillars.

FC Ifeanyiubah walked out of their first game of the 2017 NPFL season, away at Kano Pillars protesting some questionable decisions by the referee.

The Anambra Warriors were angry over the sending of one of their players and walked out of the match after a goal was disallowed by the centre referee Ajayi Foluso.

ALSO READ: NPFL matchday one results

Pillars were 1-0 up before FC Ifeanyiubah abandoned the game.

The LMC on Monday, January 16 released a statement on the incident and charged FC Ifeanyiubah with several offences. 

They were charged with their refusal to continue, for hindering and infringing on the fulfilment of the Broadcast Contract of the NNPFL, for conducting themselves in behaviour capable of bringing the league to disrepute and acting in a manner capable of causing a serious security breach.

LMC sanctions on Ifeanyi Ubah play LMC sanctions on Ifeanyi Ubah (NPFL )

LMC sanctions on FC Ifeanyiubah play LMC sanctions on FC Ifeanyiubah (NPFL )

 

The club has been fined N3M for walking out of the game, N5m for hindering and infringing the live TV broadcast of the game, N1m for conduct capable of bringing the NPFL to dispute.

FC Ifeanyiubah shall also pay a fine of N150,000 for causing a delay to the restart of the #NPFL game vs Kano Pillars after half time without good reason

For walking out of the game, they will forfeit three points and goals to Kano Pillars.

Kano Pillars Vs FC IfeanyiUbah play The LMC have awarded three points and three goals to Kano Pillars in that game (NPFL)

ALSO READ: FC Ifeanyiubah wins Charity shield

FC Ifeanyiubah will further forfeit three points from accrued points which will be suspended for a probationary period of the remainder of the NPFL season.

Also, FC Ifeanyiubah will have two points deducted from accrued points, which is suspended for a probationary period of the remainder of the NPFL season owing to hindering and infringing on the fulfilment of the Broadcast Contract.

Three points shall also be deducted from points accruing to FC Ifeanyiubah for behaviour capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute. This shall be suspended for a probationary period of the remainder of the season.

The club has 48 hours, not later than Wednesday, January 18, 2017, to submit to the sanctions imposed or elect to appeal.

An official of the club, Igwe Jonathan has also been charged with misconduct during the game on Saturday, January 14.

Jonathan according to the LMC conducted himself in a manner capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute.

He persistently challenged the ref's decisions, communicated on the phone improperly within the technical area & ordered FC Ifeanyiubah players to leave the pitch and discontinue the game.

For his offences, he will pay the fine of N500,000 for conduct capable of bringing the NPFL to disrepute and has also been suspended from all NPFL match venues till the NFF Ethics Committee determines this matter.

Jonathan has 48 hours, not later than Wednesday to accept the sanctions or elect to appeal.

Yaw Preko of FC Ifeanyiubah has been charged for breaching the Code of Conduct for Managers and Coaches in the NPFL Framework & Rules.

LMC sanctions on Yaw Preko play LMC sanctions on Yaw Preko (NPFL)

 

The LMC say that Preko failed and neglected to take reasonable steps to ensure his players & other employees under his control accept the decisions of the match officials in the game.

He has 48 hours, not later than Wednesday to accept the sanction or elect to appeal.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo 10 of the hottest ladies Real Madrid star hooked up withbullet
2 Zlatan Ibrahmovic Outside pressure child's play for Swedish starbullet
3 AFCON Mane propels Senegal to winning start at Cup of Nationsbullet

Football

Alexis Sanchez
Alexis Sanchez Arsenal star pleads guilty to tax fraud
John Mikel Obi
John Mikel Obi Midfielder is now captain of new club, Tianjin TEDA
Sevilla's forward Stevan Jovetic (R) celebrates with Sevilla's forward Wissam Ben Yedder after scoring the 2-1 victory goal during the Spanish league football match Sevilla FC vs Real Madrid CF on January 15, 2017
La Liga Five things we learned from league
Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring a goal during their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group A match against Guinea-Bissau, at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville, on January 14, 2017
AFCON 2017 Gabon vows to beat Burkina Faso on Wednesday