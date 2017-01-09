Lionel Messi Barcelona star, teammates absent from FIFA Best Football Awards

With Barcelona 2-1 down in the tie, the players have decided not to make the trip just 48 hours before a Copa del Rey game.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lionel Messi play Lionel Messi and his barcelona teammates snub FIFA Best Football awards (AFP/File)

Lionel Messi and his Barcelona teammates stayed away from the FIFA Best Football Awards which held on Monday, January 9 in Zurich.

Messi is nominated for the Best Player award and was also included in the team of the year with Andres Iniesta and Luis Suarez and the three of them were expected to attend the ceremony.

Andres Iniesta play Andres Iniesta (AFP)

Luis Suarez play Luis Suarez (AFP)

 

After a dressing room meeting on Monday, the players decided to stay back to instead focus on their crucial second leg last 16 Copa del Rey game against Athletic Bilbao.

FIFA Pro XI 2017 play FIFA Pro XI 2017 (Daily Mail)

 

With Barcelona 2-1 down in the tie, the players have decided not to make the trip just 48 hours before the game.

Despite the explanation, it is understood by many to be a snub to the award where his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo was honoured with the Best Player award.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianni Infantino play Cristiano Ronaldo (left) beat Messi to the Best Player award (AFP/Getty Images)

 

It has also reported that Barcelona chose to shun the ceremony as a snub to FIFA after the decision by the court of arbitration to cut Real Madrid’s transfer ban in half.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

