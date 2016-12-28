Lionel Messi :  Barcelona release unseen video clips of his academy days

He is arguably the best football ever in the game, but it has been a long time coming for Lionel Messi.

Barcelona have released never seen footages of Messi as he rose through the ranks at the Nou Camp.

Having arrived when he was just 13, the two-and-a-half minute compilation shows the brilliance of the teenager.

His first ever interviews were shown in the clips along with a footage of his trademark free-kick.

He is seen playing in a match on a sandy pitch showing the same trickery, speed and close control he has come to be known for.

From the clip, it can also be seen that Messi had been gliding and dribbling past players like he does on a regular these days.

Messi played for Barcelona C and Barcelona B, before making his senior debut against Porto in November 2003 when he was just 16 years, four months and 23 days old.