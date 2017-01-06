Ligue 1 Metz docked two points for firecracker attack

The game on December 3 at Metz's Stade Saint-Symphorien was abandoned in the 31st minute following the incidents.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Players reacting as supporters throw a firecracker on the pitch during the French L1 football match between Metz and Lyon on December 3, 2016 play

Players reacting as supporters throw a firecracker on the pitch during the French L1 football match between Metz and Lyon on December 3, 2016

(AFP/File)

Glo CAF Awards 2016 Mahrez, Aubameyang and Mane lead the line in CAF XI
John Mikel Obi AC Milan join chase for Chelsea midfielder
Younes Belhanda Moroccan star out of Africa Cup of Nations
Ligue 1 Balotelli off as Monaco close Ligue 1 gap on Nice
Julian Draxler Germanym forward joining PSG - Wolfsburg

French club Metz were Thursday docked two points and ordered to replay their Ligue 1 match against Lyon which was abandoned after firecrackers thrown by their fans injured visiting goalkeeper Anthony Lopes.

The game on December 3 at Metz's Stade Saint-Symphorien was abandoned in the 31st minute following the incidents, which came after Gauthier Hein had put Metz 1-0 up with a superb goal.

Portugal international Lopes was subsequently taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with "acoustic trauma".

"Considering the serious of the events, Metz will lose three points with one point suspended and the match will be replayed behind closed doors," said Sebastien Deneux, president of the disciplinary commission of the country's professional football league (LFP).

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 John Mikel Obi Midfielder finally admits he’s leaving Chelseabullet
2 John Obi Mikel Is midfielder joining Valencia?bullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star visits hometown with his girlfriendbullet

Football

Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the awards ceremony
Glo CAF Awards 2016 Mahrez, Aubameyang and Mane lead the line in CAF XI
Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger is pictured on the pitch ahead of the English Premier League football match between Bournemouth and Arsenal at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, southern England on January 3, 2017
Wenger Arsenal manager demands more FA Cup success
razilian football team Chapecoense said Thursday they will play in a friendly match on January 21, their first fixture since the squad was wiped out in a plane crash
Chapecoense Brazil's crashed football team to play friendly January 21
Riyad Mahrez
2016 Glo CAF Awards Riyad Mahrez, Asisat Oshoala win African Players of the Year