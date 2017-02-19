Ligue 1 Lyon boost Euro push, Saint-Etienne beaten

Alexandre Lacazette scored his 21st league goal of the season as Lyon fought back from behind to win 4-2 at home to Dijon in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Corentin Tolisso poked the ball in following a corner to give Lyon the lead in the 11th minute at the Parc OL, but Julio Tavares headed Dijon level before the interval.

Dijon had already beaten Lyon at home when the teams last met in August and a repeat looked on the cards when Lois Diony scored his eighth goal of the season after Maxime Gonalons was caught in possession just outside his own box in the 48th minute.

Former Manchester United man Memphis Depay then had a goal disallowed for offside and it took the hosts until 10 minutes from the end to equalise, Tolisso netting again with a speculative effort from 20 yards.

Lacazette then put Lyon in front with a penalty in the 84th minute after Tavares was adjudged to have fouled Mouctar Diakhaby in the area, and Nabil Fekir wrapped up the win at the death.

The result strengthens Lyon's grip on fourth spot as they sit four points clear of Saint-Etienne, Marseille and Bordeaux with a game in hand.

"We deserved the three points and the pleasing thing was the way we reacted after falling behind," said Lyon coach Bruno Genesio.

"We didn't give up and we showed great character. It is a victory that can help to unite us even more as a team."

Meanwhile Saint-Etienne lost 2-1 at Montpellier despite taking an early lead through Kevin Monnet-Paquet, and Les Verts also finished the game with 10 men after Jorginho was sent off early in the second half.

Christophe Galtier's side host Manchester United in the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie on Wednesday with their hopes of progress all but over after losing 3-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg.

Francois Kamano, Nicolas Pallois and Gaetan Laborde scored as Bordeaux beat 10-man Guingamp 3-0 earlier in the day.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain host Toulouse at the Parc des Princes in the late game knowing a win will see them move back above Nice into second place and close the gap on leaders Monaco to a single point.

Monaco, who go to Manchester City in their Champions League last 16 first leg on Tuesday, needed a Bernardo Silva equaliser to draw 1-1 at struggling Bastia on Friday.

Nice won 1-0 at bottom club Lorient on Saturday, Wylan Cyprien scoring the only goal of the game before Mario Balotelli was sent off in the second half.