Ligue 1 Chinese investors complete 100mn Lyon cash injection

Lyon's new Chinese stakeholder on Monday completed a promised 100-million-euro investment, as the French Ligue 1 club attempts to rediscover its glory years.

  • Published:
Lyon, who won the Ligue 1 title every season from 2002 to 2008, are fourth in the table play

Lyon, who won the Ligue 1 title every season from 2002 to 2008, are fourth in the table

Chinese investment fund IDG Capital Partners injected 30 million euros into the multiple French champions in December, with the remaining 70 million euros ($75 million) arriving on Monday.

Chinese investment fund IDG Capital Partners injected 30 million euros into the multiple French champions in December, with the remaining 70 million euros ($75 million) arriving on Monday.

IDG now hold 20 percent of the club's holding group run by Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas.

Lyon, who won the Ligue 1 title every season from 2002 to 2008, are fourth in the table, 16 points behind leaders Monaco.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

