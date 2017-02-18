Last gasp Lewandowski saves Bayern in Berlin

Robert Lewandowski hit a 96th-minute equaliser to salvage Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin on Saturday and extended their lead in the Bundesliga table to eight points.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring a last minute equaliser against Hertha Berlin on February 18, 2017 play

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring a last minute equaliser against Hertha Berlin on February 18, 2017

(AFP)

Bundesliga Teenage football sensation Dembele loving life in Dortmund
FA Cup 'Magic of the Cup' still there for England hero Hurst
Mesut Ozil German star being made the Arsenal scapegoat
Alexis Sanchez Chileans planning protest to get striker out of Arsenal
Micky Stephens Sutton hero of '89 plots Arsenal ambush
Arsene Wenger Pressure on Arsenal manager as never before after Bayern trouncing
Arsene Wenger Frenchman to decide his Arsenal future in March or April
Arsene Wenger Manager hints at Arsenal stay, quotes from his press conference
Bundesliga Lahm backs Bayern's struggling Mueller in Berlin
Arsenal FC Sutton ready to add to Wenger's woes

Robert Lewandowski hit a 96th-minute equaliser to salvage Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw at Hertha Berlin on Saturday and extended their lead in the Bundesliga table to eight points.

Bayern were seconds away from what would have been their second league defeat this season when Lewandowski fired home his 24th goal in all competitions to cancel out Vedad Ibisevic's first-half strike.

"Robert Lewandowski is a fantastic player and very important for us," enthused Bayern's relieved coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"We're happy, because it was a hard game.

"Hertha put in a good first half, but it was different after the break and we managed to create more pressure."

It was a Champions League hangover for Bayern following Wednesday's 5-1 hammering of Arsenal in the last 16 first leg as Ancelotti made four changes to the side that beat the Gunners.

Hertha went ahead on 21 minutes when Ibisevic ghosted in behind Bayern's defence and deflected Marvin Plattenhardt's free-kick past Manuel Neuer.

Hertha's goalkeeper Rune Jarstein reacts after Munich's Robert Lewandowski scores a late equaliser during their Bundesliga match on February 18, 2017 play

Hertha's goalkeeper Rune Jarstein reacts after Munich's Robert Lewandowski scores a late equaliser during their Bundesliga match on February 18, 2017

(AFP)

Despite enjoying more than 70 percent possession, Bayern struggled and Lewandowski's equaliser only came deep into added time.

Thiago Alcantara's free-kick found Ajren Robben on the edge of the area, his shot was blocked, but Lewandowski drilled home the rebound to deny Hertha a first win over Bayern in 12 attempts.

Berlin coach Pal Dardai was angry about the six minutes of added time.

"I think that was a bonus for Bayern. Sorry to anyone who might be offended, but after five minutes (of added time), the game must be finished," he fumed.

"This wasn't a cup game, we don't play 120 minutes."

Second-placed RB Leipzig can close the gap behind Bayern when they play Borussia Moenchengladbach away on Sunday.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Lukasz Piszczek had a hand in all three goals as Borussia Dortmund bounced back from Tuesday's Champions League last 16 first-leg defeat at Benfica with a 3-0 trouncing of Wolfsburg at home.

Dortmund's iconic south stand, nicknamed the 'Gelbe Wand' (Yellow Wall), which holds 25,000 fans, stood empty.

It was a German FA punishment after hooligans attacked visiting RB Leipzig fans, including families, earlier this month.

Dortmund's Polish defender Lukasz Piszczek and his teammates celebrate during their Bundesliga match against VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund on February 18, 2017 play

Dortmund's Polish defender Lukasz Piszczek and his teammates celebrate during their Bundesliga match against VfL Wolfsburg in Dortmund on February 18, 2017

(AFP)

Dortmund went ahead when Wolfsburg defender Jeffrey Bruma headed Piszczek's close-range cross into his own net on 20 minutes.

Poland international Piszczek added the second, heading home Ousmane Dembele's cross on 48 minutes, and then set up Dembele for the third on 59 minutes.

Hoffenheim climbed to fourth with a 2-0 win at home to bottom side Darmstadt as ex-Leicester City striker Andrej Kramaric scored both their goals.

Ten-man Eintracht Frankfurt dropped to fifth after their shock 2-0 defeat to strugglers Ingolstadt, who had Australia striker Mathew Leckie sent off and remain second from bottom.

Ingolstadt took an early lead through French defender Romain Bregerie while Frankfurt finished the first half with 10 men.

Defender David Abraham was shown a red card when his clearance kick connected with Dario Lezcano's chest on 35 minutes.

Dortmund's Lukasz Piszczek and Wolfsburg's Mario Gomez vie for the ball in Dortmund on February 18, 2017 play

Dortmund's Lukasz Piszczek and Wolfsburg's Mario Gomez vie for the ball in Dortmund on February 18, 2017

(AFP)

Frakfurt's Japan midfielder Makoto Hasebe had a second-half penalty saved, then hit the crossbar from the follow-up, and Pascal Gross scored Ingolstadt's second goal from a penalty at the other end 13 minutes later.

Ingolstadt also played with a man less for the last 10 minutes after Leckie was shown a straight red for a similar foul to Abraham -- accidentally kicking an opponent.

Relegation-threatened Werder Bremen escaped the bottom three with a 2-0 win at Mainz.

Ex-Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry gave Bremen the lead with a towering header on 16 minutes.

Denmark international Thomas Delaney slammed home a free-kick to double the lead seven minutes later, but was later hospitalised with concussion.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
2 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
3 Paul Pogba United midfielder takes his brother to popular restaurant...bullet

Football

Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates a goal during their Spanish league match against RCD Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on February 18, 2017
La Liga Kevin Gameiro hat-trick spurs Atletico Madrid win
Lincoln City players celebrate after scoring against Premier League side Burnley in the fifth round of the FA Cup on February 18, 2017
FA Cup Lincoln City stun Burnley in historic win
Lincoln City celebrate their FA Cup fifth round victory against Premier League side Burnley on February 18, 2017
EPL Five great FA Cup upsets
 
FA Cup Wolves vs Chelsea Preview