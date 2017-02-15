Lassana Diarra Midfielder parts company with Marseille

Diarra's time at Marseille was overshadowed by his financial dispute with Lokomotiv Moscow.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Olympique de Marseille's French midfielder Lassana Diarra laves Marseille after a year and a half play

Olympique de Marseille's French midfielder Lassana Diarra laves Marseille after a year and a half

(AFP/File)

French international Lassana Diarra has left Marseille after reaching a deal to end his contract early, the Ligue 1 club announced on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old quits the Velodrome after a year and a half. He wanted to leave in the winter transfer window but failed to find a suitable offer.

Diarra's time at Marseille was overshadowed by his financial dispute with Lokomotiv Moscow.

He abruptly left the Russian club in 2014 after signing a four-year contract in 2013, mainly because of a pay cut.

Lokomotiv are seeking 10 million euros in damages from the player.

Last month a Belgian court ruled that world football's governing body FIFA could have to pay the midfielder up to six million euros.

It said that the former Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid player, who was stopped from moving from Lokomotiv to the Belgian side of Charleroi in 2014, was entitled to seek his loss of earnings.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

