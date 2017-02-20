La Liga United nations Granada boost survival hopes

Granada made La Liga history by naming a team of 11 different nationalities as on loan Borussia Dortmund striker Adrian Ramos scored twice in a 4-1 thrashing of Real Betis on Friday.

Just a third win of the season moves Granada to within two points of safety, although they remain 19th, whilst Betis stay eight points above the drop zone in 13th.

Three goals in a 15-minute first half spell put Granada well in command as Mehdi Carcela opened the scoring before Ramos netted his first Granada goal and Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira made it 3-0.

Ramos only joined Granada in January ahead of a move to Chinese club Chongqing Dangdai Lifan at the end of the season because both clubs are owned by Chinese businessman John Jiang.

However, the Colombian international could have a vital role to play in keeping Granada up as he finished off a sweeping counter-attack for the hosts' fourth before Petros registered a consolation for Betis.

