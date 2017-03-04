La Liga Ronaldo feels pain, misses Eibar clash

Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo trained alone Friday after feeling pains and was ruled out of Real Madrid's game against Eibar at the weekend.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo will rest ahead of Real's Champions League last 16 return game at Napoli play

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo will rest ahead of Real's Champions League last 16 return game at Napoli

(AFP/File)

Europa League Rostov fire six-goal warning to Man United
Chinese Super League Embarrassing turn out at opening fixtures
Ligue 1 Lyon's Mammana holds Euro rivals Bordeaux
Raggi Rome Olympics killer says yes to new Roma stadium
Southampton Gabbiadini can engineer Saints shock at Wembley
Craig Shakespeare Leicester caretaker manager takes unwanted role as pantomime villain
Pele Legend's son ordered to begin 13-year Brazil prison sentence
Mourinho Man Utd coach won't let emotion cloud Rooney decision
Premier League 'Indiana' Ibrahimovic comes, sees and conquers
Mourinho League Cup glory key to manager's United revolution

Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo trained alone Friday after feeling pains and was ruled out of Real Madrid's game against Eibar at the weekend.

"He felt something, but nothing serious. He didn't train with us this morning," coach Zinedine Zidane told a press conference ahead of Saturday's La Liga game.

In a list of players for the game published on the club website, Ronaldo was an absentee as was Welsh star Gareth Bale who has been banned for two matches following his red card against Las Palmas this week.

While the Real squad was put through its paces on Friday, Ronaldo did sprints on his own.

Zidane will rest Ronaldo ahead of Real's Champions League last 16 return game at Napoli next Tuesday.

"As you know, all matches are important but the most important is that the player is OK," Zidane said.

A 3-3 draw at home to Las Palmas on Wednesday saw Real Madrid lose top place in the Spanish championship for the first time since October.

Ronaldo once again proved decisive in salvaging a point with two late goals against Las Palmas pulling Madrid back from the brink of a defeat.

They are one point behind Barcelona, but have a game in hand.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sikiru Olatunbosun MFM FC player wins CNN Goal of the Weekbullet
2 Chinese Super League Embarrassing turn out at opening fixturesbullet
3 Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward wants Leicester City exit after just one...bullet

Football

Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho, pictured in February 2017, has had a sour reputation since leaving Chelsea last season after a fallout with the club's doctor led to the dismissal of both him and the doctor
Mourinho 'I'm no monster', insists Manchester United's manager
Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) elbows Bournemouth's Tyrone Mings during the English Premier League football match at Old Trafford, north west England, on March 4, 2017
English Premier League Ibrahimovic denies elbow on Bournemouth's Mings
Mesut Oezil made his debut for Germany in 2009 and has since made 83 appearances, scoring 21 goals
Ozil Arsenal midfielder prays in Turkish during German anthem
Makeshift Napoli forward Dries Mertens (C) shoots as Roma defenders Kostas Manolas (L) and Antonio Rudiger look on during Italian Serie A match at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on March 4, 2017
Serie A Mertens at the double as Napoli conquer Roma