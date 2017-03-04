La Liga Ronaldo feels pain, misses Eibar clash

Star striker Cristiano Ronaldo trained alone Friday after feeling pains and was ruled out of Real Madrid's game against Eibar at the weekend.

"He felt something, but nothing serious. He didn't train with us this morning," coach Zinedine Zidane told a press conference ahead of Saturday's La Liga game.

In a list of players for the game published on the club website, Ronaldo was an absentee as was Welsh star Gareth Bale who has been banned for two matches following his red card against Las Palmas this week.

While the Real squad was put through its paces on Friday, Ronaldo did sprints on his own.

Zidane will rest Ronaldo ahead of Real's Champions League last 16 return game at Napoli next Tuesday.

"As you know, all matches are important but the most important is that the player is OK," Zidane said.

A 3-3 draw at home to Las Palmas on Wednesday saw Real Madrid lose top place in the Spanish championship for the first time since October.

Ronaldo once again proved decisive in salvaging a point with two late goals against Las Palmas pulling Madrid back from the brink of a defeat.

They are one point behind Barcelona, but have a game in hand.