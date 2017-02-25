La Liga Real blow as Varane sidelined

Real Madrid's France international central defender Raphael Varane has picked up a hamstring injury and risks missing up to three weeks as the European champions fight on two fronts for silverware.

Real Madrid revealed on their website Friday that Varane suffered the injury in their shock 2-1 defeat at Valencia midweek where he was substituted after 72 minutes.

"He has been diagnosed with a grade two muscle strain in his left hamstring," the club said Friday, an injury which typically takes at least three weeks to heal.

The 23-year-old stands to miss four La Liga games and the Champions League last-16 return leg at Napoli.

Varane played every minute of the Champions League group phase scoring twice and has been rock solid alongside Sergio Ramos in the Madrid back-line of late.