Zinedine Zidane's son Luca, a goalkeeper with Real Madrid's under-19 side, will miss the remainder of the season with a shoulder injury, Spanish daily Marca reported Friday.

The 18-year-old is part of the Real Madrid youth team, which is taking part in both the Spanish youth league and the Champions League youth competition.

"The (Real Madrid) medical staff feel an operation is needed," Marca reported.

Luca, the second of Real Madrid coach Zidane's four sons, featured in the first team squad as recently as February 18 for the 23rd Liga match of the season as the third goalkeeper.

Luca's older brother Enzo, 21, scored on his senior debut for Real Madrid's first team in a Spanish Cup tie last November.