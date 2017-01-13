Koscielny Arsenal captain demands more from teammates

Koscielny, who has committed himself to 2020 -- which would mean the French defender has been at the Gunners for 10 years says it is vital they rediscover their form.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Arsenal's French defender Laurent Koscielny says it is vital they rediscover their form having slipped to fifth in the table, eight points off leaders Chelsea play

Arsenal's French defender Laurent Koscielny says it is vital they rediscover their form having slipped to fifth in the table, eight points off leaders Chelsea

(AFP/File)

Premier League Wenger rues fixture pile-up after Arsenal escape
Alex Iwobi Arsenal forward takes his girl to a night out with teammates
Wenger Europe no burden for Arsenal
Mustafi Defender strengthens Gunners' case for the defence
World Cup Qualifier France drop Martial, Giroud returns from injury
Rio Ferdinand Former United defender impressed with Arsenal’s defence
Premier League Sanchez treble fires swaggering Arsenal
Wenger Spurs' Wanyama lucky to avoid red card
Premier League Guardiola and Wenger weigh style v substance
Antoine Griezmann Manchester United target Atletico Madrid star as next huge signing

Fresh from signing a new contract Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny has demanded his team-mates ramp up their performances, beginning with the Premier League game at struggling Swansea on Saturday.

Koscielny, who has committed himself to 2020 -- which would mean the French defender has been at the Gunners for 10 years -- says it is vital they rediscover their form having slipped to fifth in the table, eight points off leaders Chelsea.

"We will progress every year but we need to push more," said Koscielny, 31.

"The team has stayed the same and we don't have many players coming or going from the club so it's important to keep our best players at the club.

"We want to win together so we will do everything we can to succeed."

Koscielny, whose compatriots Olivier Giroud and Francis Coquelin also signed new contracts this week, said he was delighted to have agreed a fresh deal.

"I feel very happy to continue my adventure with this club. It’s been seven years and I have more (hopes) for the future with this team," said Koscielny, who came from French football with Lorient in 2010.

"When you are a footballer it’s not just about football, it’s about your life. Arsenal are a big part of my life.

"My children were born in London, a big part of my life, and my life’s changed since they were born."

Koscielny and Giroud, who also committed himself to 2020, are likely to start against second-from-bottom Swansea but Coquelin, who signed a four-year contract, is out with a hamstring injury.

Arsenal's striker Olivier Giroud (R) vies with Preston's defender Paul Huntington during the English FA Cup third round football match between Preston North End and Arsenal at Deepdale in north west England on January 7, 2017 play

Arsenal's striker Olivier Giroud (R) vies with Preston's defender Paul Huntington during the English FA Cup third round football match between Preston North End and Arsenal at Deepdale in north west England on January 7, 2017

(AFP/File)

Their agreeing to new contracts delighted Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger and he will hope it leads to stars Mesut Ozil -- who should start against Swansea having been out sick -- and Alexis Sanchez also doing the same.

"We are very pleased that three important members of our team have committed to us for the long term," said Wenger.

"Francis has made tremendous technical strides over the past few years because he’s so focused every day.

"Olivier has big experience in the game now and has become a more and more complete player since joining us.

"Laurent is of course a key part of our squad and I believe one of the best defenders in the world today. So overall, this is great news for us."

'Winning football'

Paul Clement will take charge of Swansea for the first time in the league with his side just a point from safety.

Swansea City's newly appointed English head coach Paul Clement poses for a photograph with a Swansea City AFC scarf at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales on January 5 2017 play

Swansea City's newly appointed English head coach Paul Clement poses for a photograph with a Swansea City AFC scarf at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, south Wales on January 5 2017

(AFP/File)

The former Derby boss completed on Thursday his first piece of transfer business with the £4 million ($4.9 million, 4.6 million euros) signing of PSV Eindhoven winger Luciano Narsingh but a calf injury rules him out from making his debut.

Tom Carroll and Martin Olsson are other names that Clement is looking to bring in as Swansea battle to preserve their Premier League status.

"I am sure the fans will see some slight differences in the way we do things," said Clement.

"Hopefully our fans will soon start to see some winning football.

"It's not complicated stuff that we’ve been working on. I am talking about team organisation -– the basics of how we defend and attack.

"I think if the players execute what they have been doing in training and concentrate on the things I have talked to them about we will have a chance in any game."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 FIFA World Cup Expansion of tournament is actually a good thingbullet
2 John Mikel Obi Chelsea pay off midfielder with N1Bbullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho Man City player names United legend as an idolbullet

Football

African Footballer of the Year Riyad Mahrez will be vying for glory with star players such as Wilfried Zaha in the Africa Cup of Nations
AFCON 2017 Ivorians impress as 'Auba', Mahrez lead football stars parade
Cristiano Ronaldo, FIFA's Player of the Year 2016, returns for Real Madrid as they face Sevilla in La Liga
La Liga Top two collide in latest challenge for relentless Real Madrid
Former Juventus player Alessandro del Piero says the goal scored against Fiorentina in December 1994 was the best of his career
Del Piero Former Italy international tips Juventus to outplay Fiorentina
German midfielder Julian Draxler (C) has been recruited by Paris Saint-Germain to bring new impetus to their attack
Ligue 1 Minimum room for error for PSG in French League action