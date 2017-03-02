Kelechi Iheanacho Striker scores as he makes Manchester City return

Kelechi Iheanacho got the faintest touch on a cross to score Manchester City’s last goal in stoppage time.

  • Published:
Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho scored for Manchester City on Wednesday in an FA Cup game (Manchester City FC/Press Association Images)

After a month out of the team, Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho returned to Manchester City team and scored in their 5-1 win over Huddersfield on Wednesday, March 1.

Iheanacho has not played for Manchester City matchday for seven consecutive games, having lost his place to new signing Gabriel Jesus.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho faint touch to a cross was enough to earn him a goal (Ian Hodgson)

 

The Nigeria international was left out of the matchday squad for five consecutive games starting from City’s 2-2 home Premier League draw against Tottenham on Saturday, February 21. In that game, Pep Guardiola named his new signing Jesus on the substitute bench, signalling a new era at the club.

Following Jesus’ injury, Iheanacho has made the matchday squad for the next two games but was on the bench for the whole duration of both games.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Sergio Aguero play Kelechi Iheanacho entered the game in the 79th minute, replacing Sergio Aguero (BPI / Philip Oldham)

 

In City’s FA Cup Fifth round replay against Huddersfield, Iheanacho was introduced in the 79th minute and got on the scoresheet to net City’s last goal of the night.

The 20-year-old got the faintest touch on a cross to score City’s last goal in stoppage time.

Other City scorers on the night include Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero (two goals), and Pablo Zabaleta.

