Kelechi Iheanacho Owen says striker has lost confidence under Guardiola

The striker was handed a start in City 2-1 home win over Burnley but was hurled off at halftime after an unimpressive performance.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho has not improved under Pep Guardiola according to Michael Owen (AFP)

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen believes Kelechi Iheanacho has lost confidence under new Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

Having gain promotion to the City first team in 2015, Iheanacho has continued to impress and currently has the best goal per minute ratio in the Premier League.

Fernandinho and Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho did not impress in the first half of City 2-1 win over Burnley (BPI / Matt West)

 

Speaking as a pundit during the game, Owen opined that Guardiola is not getting the best out of the striker.

Iheanacho isn’t the same player he was once,” Said Owen.

His confidence has taken a hit, I think he plays with lot of pressure as he is unsure what could happen next unlike when Pellegrini was in charge.

Michael Owen play Michael Owen says Iheanacho does not have the trust of Pep Guardiola (BT Sport)

 

He is surrounded by players he knows have the trust of the manager unlike during Pellegrini’s reign where he has the trust of the manager and knows it, he has regressed under Guardiola. He is under pressure,” he concluded.

Iheanacho has four Premier League goals so far this season.

