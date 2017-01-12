Manchester City star Kelechi Iheanacho has named United legend Wayne Rooney as an influence and that might be a problem.

When asked to reveal his Premier League idols, Iheancho was named Manchester United star Rooney and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

“I was watching Didier Drogba doing his thing at Chelsea and Wayne Rooney in Manchester United,” the Nigeria international told the Premier League official media channel.

“They are great players that I’m looking up to and try to pick up things from their football as well.”

A first look at that statement and you wouldn’t spot any problem with it but mentioning Rooney, a Manchester United star as an idol has the sprinkle of trouble in it.

Iheanacho plays for Manchester City, great rivals of United and mentioning Rooney as one of his idols will sure not go down well with fans of the Citizens.

Espanyol manager Quique Sanchez Flores was made to apologise after he was seen sharing a warm embrace with Lionel Messi who plays for rivals Barcelona.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman was forced to change the colour of his Christmas tree decorations after Everton fans argued it was too red, the colour of their city rivals Liverpool.

I can cite several other examples of how any sort of alliance with a rival club infuriates supporters and Iheanacho risks fury of Manchester City fans after that comment.

Iheanacho needs more media training, I watch his interviews most times and cringe. The youngster has a lot to learn on and off the pitch.