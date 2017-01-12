Kelechi Iheanacho Man City player names United legend as an idol

Manchester City star Kelechi Iheanacho has named United legend Wayne Rooney as an influence and that might be a problem.

When asked to reveal his Premier League idols, Iheancho was named Manchester United star Rooney and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

“I was watching Didier Drogba doing his thing at Chelsea and Wayne Rooney in Manchester United,” the Nigeria international told the Premier League official media channel.

Wayne Rooney play Iheanaco who plays for City named Rooney as his idol (AFP)

 

They are great players that I’m looking up to and try to pick up things from their football as well.

A first look at that statement and you wouldn’t spot any problem with it but mentioning Rooney, a Manchester United star as an idol has the sprinkle of trouble in it.

Iheanacho plays for Manchester City, great rivals of United and mentioning Rooney as one of his idols will sure not go down well with fans of the Citizens.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanaco celebrates after scoring for Manchester City against United in 2016 (Getty Images )

Espanyol manager Quique Sanchez Flores was made to apologise after he was seen sharing a warm embrace with Lionel Messi who plays for rivals Barcelona.

Quique Sanchez Flores and Lionel Messi play Espanyol manager Quique Sanchez Flores had to apologies to fans after hugging Lionel Messi of rivals Barcelona (Silverhub)

 

Everton boss Ronald Koeman was forced to change the colour of his Christmas tree decorations after Everton fans argued it was too red, the colour of their city rivals Liverpool.

Ronald Koeman play Ronald Koeman changed his Christmas tree decoration to white after criticisms from Everton fans (Instagram )

 

I can cite several other examples of how any sort of alliance with a rival club infuriates supporters and Iheanacho risks fury of Manchester City fans after that comment.

Iheanacho needs more media training, I watch his interviews most times and cringe. The youngster has a lot to learn on and off the pitch.

