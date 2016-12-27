Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Kelechi Iheanacho :  Manchester City striker makes Premier League goal record

He might not be the main striker at Manchester City but his goal to minute ratio is better than that of Sergio Aguero.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho (Getty Images)

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has created a Premier League goal record of scoring every 95.6 minutes.

Iheanacho netted City’s second in their Boxing Day 3-0 win at Hull, tapping a David Silva pass into an empty net to double the Citizens’ advantage.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechi Iheanacho tapped into an empty net to double City's lead against Hull City (Getty Images)

That was his fourth Premier League goal this season in 12 appearances.

Sergio Aguero play Sergio Aguero (AFP/File)

 

Aguero has one per 107.1 minutes, compared to Iheanacho’s 95.6 minutes.

The 20-year-old in this goal per minute ratio best strikers like Thierry Henry, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Luis Suarez.

Premier League All-Time Goalscorer per minute played

All-Time PL              Goals      Mins/Goal

Iheanacho                  12          95.6

Aguero, Sergio            112        107.1

Henry, Thierry             175        121.8

Le Fondre, Adam         12          124.3

Ibrahimovic, Zlatan       12        127.5

van Nistelrooy, Ruud    95        128.2

Hernandez, Javier         37        130.2

Diego Costa                  45        132.5

Kane, Harry                  56         135.8

Suarez, Luis                  69         138.8

van Persie, Robin         144        139.7

Crespo, Hernan            20          140.7

