Kelechi Iheanacho :  Manchester City striker embarrassed on air by Yaya Toure

Iheanacho and Toure had a misunderstanding on live TV during their post-match interviews.

Kelechi Iheanacho and Yaya Toure play Kelechi Iheanacho and Yaya Toure (SKY SPORTS)

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho was left red-faced on live TV by teammate Yaya Toure.

After both getting on the scoresheet in City’s 3-0 Boxing Day trip to Hull City, the African pair were called for their post-match interviews.

ALSO READ: Yaya Toure wants to remain at Chelsea

After the interviews, Toure was given the Man of the Match award which he revealed will be given to his son as a birthday gift.

Oh nice, thank you very much, I will give it to my boy then,” the midfielder said.

His teammate Iheanacho, however, thought the term ‘my boy’ meant him and stretched out his hands to receive the award from Toure.

 

Yaya, however, laughed, saying “No, it's not you, my boy!” before they laughed and left the interview.

The gaffe on live TV will not bother the pair after they both scored as City cut Chelsea’s lead at the top of the table to seven points.

Toure converted a penalty early in the second half to give City the lead before Iheanacho doubled the advantage.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

