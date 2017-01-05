Kelechi Iheanacho Gabriel Jesus’ arrival should worry Manchester City striker

As you read this, Gabriel Jesus has already had his first training session with the Manchester City squad and his teammates are reportedly excited over the new signing.

Jesus arrives Manchester City after a fantastic year winning the Brazilian league with Palmeiras and a Gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games with Brazil.

He scored 12 goals for Palmeras helping them to their first league title since 1994 and was named Bola de Ouro for Player of the Season.

At 19, Jesus already has the reputation as one of the most talented youngsters in world football. Although still a raw talent, the forward is however expected to play some part in Manchester City this season.

With Sergio Aguero the undisputed star of the team, our own Kelechi Iheanacho who is behind the Argentine in the pecking order could be the casualty. Iheanacho has not done badly himself since he was promoted to the Manchester City senior team in 2015.

After a brilliant debut season, the Nigerian impressed Pep Guardiola who gave him a further two-year contract to his existing deal, a show of the faith from the manager.

All that was before City signed Jesus. Much has been said about his impressive goal per minute ratio , which is the best so far in Premier League history. But it’s just the goal per minute ratio and Iheanacho has not played much.

The reality now is that Iheanacho is in danger of dropping further down the pecking order with the arrival of Jesus and that is quite frightening.

The Brazilian youngster is a better player. Has a better ball playing skills, dribbles well, has the pace that can trouble defenders and can definitely score goals. Not taking anything away from Iheanacho, but his greatest and maybe only strength is his clever and timely sense of positioning.

That seems not to be enough now for Guardiola who clearly does not trust Iheanacho that much. With City down to 10 men against Burnley, the manager took off Iheanacho at half time for Aguero who eventually scored the winner.

“Iheanacho isn’t the same player he was once,” pundit Michael Owen recently said .

“His confidence has taken a hit, I think he plays with a lot of pressure as he is unsure what could happen next unlike when Pellegrini was in charge.

“He is surrounded by players he knows have the trust of the manager unlike during Pellegrini’s reign where he has the trust of the manager and knows it, he has regressed under Guardiola. He is under pressure.”

Jesus, in contrast, seems to have the trust of Guardiola who has been enthusiasts about his new signing and this could be trouble for Iheanacho.