Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi Super Eagles stars win CAF awards

Super Eagles stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi have named winners in different categories of the GLO-CAF Awards.

Iheanacho was named the Most Promising Talent while Iwobi won the Youth Player of the Year award category.

In the year under review, the youngsters made tremendous strides in their respective careers.

Iheanacho became an established star with Manchester City while Iwobi became a full Nigeria international.

20-year-old Iheanacho beat another Nigerian player Oghenekaro Etebo who plays for CD Feirense to the award.

Pleased to be named the @caf_online most promising talent of the year 2016 #Godisthegreatest https://t.co/ENWwum3djO — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Etebo was part of the Nigeria U-23 team that won bronze at the football event of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

He scored four goals in four games.

Other nominees include Elia Meshak of DR Congo and TP Mazembe, Naby Keita of Guinea & RB Leipzig, and Ramadan Sobhi of Egypt and Stoke City.

In his category, Iwobi beat Eric Ayiah, (Ghana U-17) Franck Kessis (Cote d’Ivoire & Atalanta), Sandra Owusu-Ansah (Ghana & Supreme Ladies) and Sidiki Maiga (Mali U-20).

Honoured To Be Awarded The CAF Youth Player Of The Year In 2016. Hoping For More Success In The Future https://t.co/eguZ4YXkya — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Both players were not present at the ceremony to pick up their awards.