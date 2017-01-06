Kelechi Iheanacho, Alex Iwobi Super Eagles stars win CAF awards

Iheanacho was named the Most Promising Talent while Iwobi won the Youth Player of the Year award category.

Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho play

Alex Iwobi and Kelechi Iheanacho

(Twitter)

Super Eagles stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi have named winners in different categories of the GLO-CAF Awards.

Iheanacho was named the Most Promising Talent while Iwobi won the Youth Player of the Year award category.

Kelechi Iheanacho play Kelechio Iheanacho was promoted to the City senior team in 2015 and has been impressive (Action Images via Reuters / Craig Brough)

Alex Iwobi play Iwobi is one of the best emerging stars in world football (David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

 

In the year under review, the youngsters made tremendous strides in their respective careers.

Iheanacho became an established star with Manchester City while Iwobi became a full Nigeria international.

20-year-old Iheanacho beat another Nigerian player Oghenekaro Etebo who plays for CD Feirense to the award.

Etebo was part of the Nigeria U-23 team that won bronze at the football event of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

He scored four goals in four games.

Other nominees include Elia Meshak of DR Congo and TP Mazembe, Naby Keita of Guinea & RB Leipzig, and Ramadan Sobhi of Egypt and Stoke City.

In his category, Iwobi beat Eric Ayiah, (Ghana U-17) Franck Kessis (Cote d’Ivoire & Atalanta), Sandra Owusu-Ansah (Ghana & Supreme Ladies) and Sidiki Maiga (Mali U-20).

 

Both players were not present at the ceremony to pick up their awards.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

