Kazuyoshi Miura Japanese striker signs to play into his 50s

He will take his career into a remarkable 32nd season after agreeing a one-year deal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who turns 50 next month, has renewed his contract with Yokohama FC, stretching his record as the oldest Japanese to play professional football play

Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who turns 50 next month, has renewed his contract with Yokohama FC, stretching his record as the oldest Japanese to play professional football

(Jiji Press/AFP/File)

Kazuyoshi Miura Japan's oldest player Kazuyoshi Miura signs new contract aged 48
Kazuyoshi Miura Meet the 'oldest professional outfield player in the world' who is still banging in goals
Alexis Sanchez PSG interested in unsettled Arsenal star
Stevan Jovetic Inter Milan loan striker to Sevilla
Cohen Bramall Defender goes from factory worker to Arsenal
Nathan Ake Can youngster make it at Chelsea?
Wilfred Ndidi Can Nigerian midfielder replace Kante at Leicester? 
Mesut Ozil Arsenal star links club future to coach Wenger
John Mikel Obi John Terry calls midfielder a Chelsea legend and he’s right
Chinese Super League Chinese football fans cheer curbs on 'ridiculous' spending

Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura, who turns 50 next month, has renewed his contract with Yokohama FC, stretching his record as the oldest Japanese to play professional football.

The forward, dubbed "King Kazu" by Japanese media and fans, will take his career into a remarkable 32nd season after agreeing a one-year deal, the J-League second-tier club said.

"I was able to renew my contract for the 2017 season," Miura said in a statement. "I am determined to continue fighting with all of my strength together with people who have supported me -- club staff, team mates, and fans."

The former Genoa and Dinamo Zagreb player, who will turn 50 on February 26, attracts immense public admiration and broke his own mark as the J-league's oldest goalscorer after netting at the age of 49 in June last year.

Miura's lengthy career began with a move to Brazil at age 15 before he made his name in the early 1990s when he was Asia's best-known footballer, helping to build Japan's football culture after the professional J-League was launched in 1993.

He blazed a trail for Japanese players when he joined Italy's Genoa in 1994 and, despite scoring 55 goals in 89 appearances for Japan, was famously axed from the Japan squad before the country's first World Cup appearance in 1998, sparking a national debate.

Miura finally got his dream to play for Japan in a World Cup at 45 -- albeit in the futsal version in Thailand.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star makes first public appearance with...bullet
2 FIFA World Cup Expansion of tournament is actually a good thingbullet
3 Claudio Ranieri Leicester manager wins FIFA best men's coach awardbullet

Football

Juventus' Bosnian-Erzegovinan midfielder Miralem Pjanic (L) celebrates after scoring a goal
Italian Cup Pjanic penalty helps Juve into quarters
Former France midfielder Claude Makelele, pictured in 2014, has been appointed assistant coach of Swansea City
Claude Makelele Former Chelsea midfielder named Swansea assistant coach
Manchester City has been charged by the Football Association over rules concerning "club whereabouts"
Manchester City EPL club charged over anti-doping procedures
Barcelona's forward Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring a goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) round of 16 second leg football match FC Barcelona vs Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on January 11, 2017
Luis Suarez Uruguayan striker nets 100th Barcelona goal