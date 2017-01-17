Juventus Players attend ceremony to unveil new logo

The club on Monday unveiled the new logo, a minimalist white of the letter J, the shape of the crest.

  • Published:
Juventus play Juventus new logo (Twitter - @juventusfc)

Allegri Italian title race not over, says beaten Juve boss
Daniele Rugani Juventus fully charged for 2017, says defender
Del Piero Former Italy international tips Juventus to outplay Fiorentina
Italian Super Cup Joy as AC Milan beat Juventus to win cup
Serie A Juventus beaten as Kalinic paves way for Viola
La Liga Five things we learned from league
Maradona Argentine legend set for Napoli role, if tax millions settled

Juventus stars on Monday, January 16 attended a ceremony where the new logo of the club.

Juventus have changed their black and white stripes with gold underneath the name and the famous bull which is the symbol of Turin.

Juventus play Juventus will stop using this logo in July 2017 (Twitter - @juventusfc)

 

The club on Monday unveiled the new logo, a minimalist white of the letter J, the shape of the crest.

The new identity captures Juventus' DNA aesthetics and carves into the sharp lines of an iconic and essential sign,” Juventus explained on their website.

 

A bold and uncompromising approach which transcends the schemes and the traditions of the football sector.”

They further explained that the new logo “represents the very essence of Juventus: the distinctive stripes of the playing jersey, the Scudetto – the symbol of victory – and the iconic J for Juventus.

Patrice Evra play Patrice Evra (Cats / Splash News)

 

These three elements make up the DNA of our club. The black and white stripes are the defining trait of the new visual identity and can be adapted to fit any setting.

Pavel Nedved play Juventus legend, Pavel Nedved at the event (Cats / Splash News)

 

“The Scudetto represents the club's determination to strive for victory, now and forever. And finally, the J – that most distinctive of initials – occupies a special place in the heart of every fan.”

Gonzalo Higuain play Gonzalo Higuain (Cats / Splash News)

 

According to Juventus, the logo will be in use from July 2017.

To unveil the new logo, Juventus held a glamorous ceremony with the first team stars in present.

Gianluigi Buffon play Gianluigi Buffon (Cats / Splash News)

 

Gonzalo Higuain, Patrice Evra and Gianluigi Buffon and a host of players were dressed for the occasion as they arrived the ceremony.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Zlatan Ibrahmovic Outside pressure child's play for Swedish starbullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo 10 of the hottest ladies Real Madrid star hooked up withbullet
3 John Mikel Obi Midfielder is now captain of new club, Tianjin TEDAbullet

Football

Alex Iwobi
Alex Iwobi Arsenal manager, Wenger hails youngster
Emmanuel Emenike
Emmanuel Emenike Hull City move not happening for Nigerian striker
Kano Pillars Vs FC IfeanyiUbah
FC Ifeanyi Ubah NPFL club says will not appeal LMC’s N9.1m fine
Bacary Sagna in action for Manchester City in their FA Cup match against West Ham United at the London Stadium on January 6, 2017
Bacary Sagna Man City defender fined £40,000 over referee comment