Juventus Players attend ceremony to unveil new logo

Juventus stars on Monday, January 16 attended a ceremony where the new logo of the club.

Juventus have changed their black and white stripes with gold underneath the name and the famous bull which is the symbol of Turin.

The club on Monday unveiled the new logo, a minimalist white of the letter J, the shape of the crest.

“The new identity captures Juventus' DNA aesthetics and carves into the sharp lines of an iconic and essential sign,” Juventus explained on their website.

Life is a matter of Black and White. #2beJUVENTUS https://t.co/qQgiPf0nKV — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

“A bold and uncompromising approach which transcends the schemes and the traditions of the football sector.”

They further explained that the new logo “represents the very essence of Juventus: the distinctive stripes of the playing jersey, the Scudetto – the symbol of victory – and the iconic J for Juventus.

“These three elements make up the DNA of our club. The black and white stripes are the defining trait of the new visual identity and can be adapted to fit any setting.

“The Scudetto represents the club's determination to strive for victory, now and forever. And finally, the J – that most distinctive of initials – occupies a special place in the heart of every fan.”

According to Juventus, the logo will be in use from July 2017.

To unveil the new logo, Juventus held a glamorous ceremony with the first team stars in present.

Gonzalo Higuain, Patrice Evra and Gianluigi Buffon and a host of players were dressed for the occasion as they arrived the ceremony.