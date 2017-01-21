Jurgen Klopp Manager slams sloppy Liverpool after Swansea shock

Reds boss Klopp was furious Swansea striker Fernando Llorente was allowed to score twice in quick succession in the second half.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp during his side's shock 3-2 home defeat against Swansea on January 21, 2017 play

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp during his side's shock 3-2 home defeat against Swansea on January 21, 2017

(AFP)

AFCON 2017 Gyan steers Ghana into Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals
Carlos Tevez Football star out to prove his worth in 'new home' Shanghai
AFCON 2017 Napoli duo Ghoulam, Koulibaly go head to head at Cup of Nations
Manchester United Rooney salvages point for club with record-breaking strike
Borussia Dortmund Piszczek rescues team at 10-man Bremen

Jurgen Klopp slammed Liverpool's careless defending as his side's Premier League title challenge suffered a damaging blow in a shock 3-2 home defeat against Swansea on Saturday.

Reds boss Klopp was furious Swansea striker Fernando Llorente was allowed to score twice in quick succession in the second half after lapses in concentration from the Liverpool defence.

Roberto Firmino struck twice to draw Liverpool level, but the hosts switched off again as Gylfi Sigurdsson secured lowly Swansea's first ever league win at Anfield.

"The defending around all three goals wasn't good enough, 100 percent. It's a very important part of the game," Klopp said.

"I don't know how Llorente could be completely alone to score the first in the six-yard box.

Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson (L) slides the ball past Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet (R) to score the winning goalin the English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, north-west England on January 21, 2017 play

Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson (L) slides the ball past Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet (R) to score the winning goalin the English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, north-west England on January 21, 2017

(AFP)

"Their second goal, I can accept the header but we needed to stop the cross.

"For the third goal there was almost everything wrong. It started with the reaction to the long ball."

Liverpool remain seven points behind leaders Chelsea, who can extend that gap to 10 with a victory over Hull on Sunday.

That would leave Liverpool's title hopes hanging by a slender thread and Klopp challenged his players to prove they can bounce back quickly after such an embarrassing loss.

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, north-west England on January 21, 2017 play

Swansea City striker Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring a goal during the English Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, north-west England on January 21, 2017

(AFP)

"If this defeat influences us, then it could be (damaging). We have lost, but it has to feel really bad. And it does. We have to react," he said.

"I don't look for luck. But it's obvious we didn't have a lot today.

"There was frustration and disappointment. You could hear in stadium it wasn't most entertaining in first half.

"We couldn't score, and then after half-time we need to be spot on immediately, but we weren't."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Amaju Pinnick NFF president gets FIFA appointmentbullet
2 Chris Enahoro Ace Nigerian tennis promoter dies at 80bullet
3 Arsenal Nigerian billionaire, Dangote still wants to buy Premier...bullet

Football

Everton's defender Seamus Coleman (L) heads the ball under the eye of Crystal Palace's defender Jeffrey Schlupp on January 21, 2017
English Premier League Coleman deepens crisis for Allardyce and Palace
Napoli's defender Kalidou Koulibaly speaks during an interview with AFP in December 2017
AFCON 2017 Napoli duo Ghoulam, Koulibaly go head to head at Cup of Nations
Manchester United's striker Wayne Rooney (C) celebrates scoring the equalising goal against Stoke City on January 21, 2017
Manchester United Rooney salvages point for club with record-breaking strike
West Bromwich Albion's midfielder Darren Fletcher (L) celebrates after scoring on February 10, 2016
English Premier League West Brom volleys leave Sunderland rock bottom