Jurgen Klopp Liverpool manager frustrated after club drop points

The 2-2 draw against a team struggling in the relegation zone was undoubtedly a setback for Liverpool.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Liverpool's striker Daniel Sturridge (3rd R)celebrates after scoring in the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Liverpool at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, north-east England on January 2, 2017 play

Liverpool's striker Daniel Sturridge (3rd R)celebrates after scoring in the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Liverpool at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, north-east England on January 2, 2017

(AFP)

Premier League West Ham's Bilic furious at red card blow
Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea rivals want Spurs win
AFCON 2017 Liverpool's Mane in strong Senegal squad
Liverpool vs Man City Klopp expects defence to decide Anfield showdown
Liverpool vs Man City Guardiola, Klopp meet again in Anfield showdown
Premier League Record-chasing Chelsea out to stoke title dreams
English Premier League Record-chasing Chelsea out to stoke title dreams
Oxlade-Chamberlain Klopp brands Arsenal winger's reports 'nonsense'
Pep Guardiola Manchester City coach spies on Liverpool ahead of weekend clash
Jurgen Klopp Quick Liverpool turnaround leaves manager scratching head

Jurgen Klopp, the manager who has brightened the Premier League with his quick wit and off-beat remarks, displayed his dark side after Liverpool dropped two precious points at Sunderland.

The 2-2 draw against a team struggling in the relegation zone was undoubtedly a setback for Liverpool because teams with title aspirations win at places like the Stadium of Light, as leaders Chelsea did just a fortnight ago.

But goals from Daniel Sturridge and Sadio Mane proved insufficient as Liverpool twice squandered leads by conceding two penalties, converted with his customary coolness by Jermain Defoe.

Klopp did not like what he witnessed and did not hide his emotions.

"Sorry about my mood," he said at the end of his assessment of Monday's draw, which left Liverpool second, five points behind leaders Chelsea.

While criticism of referees is normally the first port of call for managers seeking excuses for disappointing results such as this, Klopp has rarely taken that easy route.

This time though he blamed Anthony Taylor for awarding the free-kick that was handled by Mane to give Sunderland their second penalty and he confronted the referee on the pitch afterwards.

"It is hard to accept. If you see it again, there was no contact," the normally affable German said. "I saw it in the game and the fourth official saw it.

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp gestures to referee Anthony Taylor after the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Liverpool at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, north-east England on January 2, 2017 play

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp gestures to referee Anthony Taylor after the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Liverpool at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, north-east England on January 2, 2017

(AFP)

"It’s not the worst mistake in the world and I don't want to say it is, but it's hard."

Such comments are unlike Klopp and suggest he may be feeling some of the pressure involved in chasing a team with Chelsea's recent impeccable record.

A more valid excuse would have been the fixture list that left Liverpool facing three games in seven days while Chelsea's three come in the space of 10 days.

However, Klopp said: "I am the wrong person to ask. I have absolutely no influence on the fixtures. It is like it is and somebody decided like this, so there is nothing to say about this."

Point pleases Moyes

Liverpool did not look weary for the opening 25 minutes as they took the lead and could have added further goals before the first equaliser.

But Klopp's team appeared off the pace after the interval and failed to hang on to the lead given to them by Mane.

Sunderland's Scottish manager David Moyes gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Liverpool at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, north-east England on January 2, 2017 play

Sunderland's Scottish manager David Moyes gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Sunderland and Liverpool at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, north-east England on January 2, 2017

(AFP)

The manager said: "I thought we started really well and then we lost concentration, which is not usual for us, but has happened before.

"It could be because of the fixtures, I’m not sure. Usually I would say we could have done better, but I am not sure if we could have done better.

"I don’t know exactly if we could have done better because I was not in the shooting boots."

The mood of Sunderland manager David Moyes was very different, although this point did not lift them out of the bottom three.

"I honestly thought the players raised the supporters by the way they got up to Liverpool, how they put them under pressure, how they pressed them," said Moyes.

"Maybe if I was a German manager, you might praise that. If I'd been German you might praise me for doing something different.

“I thought we did well. We stuck at it as much as we could and tried to make it hard for them.”

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder enjoys end-of-year get-together with...bullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker embarrassed on air by Yaya Tourebullet
3 Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea rivals want Spurs winbullet

Football

Tottenham Hotspur's head coach Mauricio Pochettino (2L) embraces Tottenham Hotspur's midfielder Dele Alli (3R) during English Premier League football match between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Premier League Avenging Spurs out to halt Chelsea juggernaut
West Ham United's midfielder Sofiane Feghouli (L) leaps in to make a challenge on Manchester United's defender Phil Jones on January 2, 2017
Premier League West Ham's Bilic furious at red card blow
Referee Lee Mason (2L) shows a red card to Manchester City's Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho for his challenge on Burnley's Johann Berg Gudmundsson during an English Premier League football match on January 2, 2017
Premier League Guardiola fumes over City's rough justice
Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy is completing his three-game suspension
Middlesbrough vs Leicester No Vardy, no party as Boro hold champions