Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Juan Sebastián Verón :  Former Argentina midfielder signs for Estudiantes at 41

Juan Sebastián Verón Former Argentina midfielder signs for Estudiantes at 41

Juan Sebastián Verón will now juggle his role as a player along with his position as chairman of Argentine club,

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Juan Sebastián Verón play Juan Sebastián Verón (Twitter/@EdelpOficial)

Diego Maradona Football legend fights with Veron during charity match
Argentine Primera Division Review: Velez Sarsfield stay perfect, Carlos Sanchez inspires River Plate
MLS Review MLS Review: Donovan returns as Dos Santos stars for LA
Juan Sebastian Veron, Gabriel Heinze praise Marcelo Bielsa
Argentine Star Angel Di Maria beats Lionel Messi to Argentine Footballer Award

At the age 41, former Argentina international midfielder, Juan Sebastián Verón has signed for his boyhood club, Estudiantes.

Veron retired in 2014 after playing for Estudiantes but has put his boot back on to return to his boyhood club.

The 41-year-old midfielder has signed an 18-month deal but has promised to donate ball his wages to the development of the club.

Juan Sebastián Verón play Juan Sebastián Verón first retired in 2014 (LatinContent/Getty Images)

 

He promised to return to the club is fans bought 65% of the boxes of the club’s new stadium.

 

He told us he wants to return, that from January he will return as a player,”midfielder Israel Damonte told La Oral Deportiva.

“He will play from January for the tournament [league] and Copa [Libertadores in 2017].

Veron will now juggle his role as a player along with his position as chairman of the club.

The midfielder had an exciting career playing for the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Lazio.

He has 93 caps for the Argentina national team.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker embarrassed on air by Yaya Tourebullet
2 John Mikel Obi AC Milan join chase for Chelsea midfielderbullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker makes Premier League goal...bullet

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo's new Mercedes-AMG GLE
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star shares photo of his new Mercedes
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi Barcelona release unseen video clips of his academy days
Yeray Alvarez
Yeray Alvarez Athletic Bilbao defender undergoes surgery for testicular cancer
Wilfried Zaha
Wilfried Zaha Palace manager, Allardyce wants forward to shun Afcon with Côte d’Ivoire