Juan Sebastián Verón :  Former Argentina midfielder signs for Estudiantes at 41

At the age 41, former Argentina international midfielder, Juan Sebastián Verón has signed for his boyhood club, Estudiantes.

Veron retired in 2014 after playing for Estudiantes but has put his boot back on to return to his boyhood club.

The 41-year-old midfielder has signed an 18-month deal but has promised to donate ball his wages to the development of the club.

He promised to return to the club is fans bought 65% of the boxes of the club’s new stadium.

“He told us he wants to return, that from January he will return as a player,”midfielder Israel Damonte told La Oral Deportiva.

“He will play from January for the tournament [league] and Copa [Libertadores in 2017].”

Veron will now juggle his role as a player along with his position as chairman of the club.

The midfielder had an exciting career playing for the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Inter Milan and Lazio.

He has 93 caps for the Argentina national team.