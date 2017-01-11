Ex-captain Joseph Yobo will be paid N7M by Super Sports as a pundit for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2017).

AFCON 2017 kicks off on Saturday, January 14 in Gabon and Super Sports have lined up Yobo as one of the pundits for the tournament.

The former Everton and Norwich defender will get N7M for the one month gig excluding feeding and accommodation in Gabon.

A source at Multichoice (owners of Super Sports) told Pulse Sports that the 36-year-old will have his feeding, accommodation and security taken care off by the company during his one month day in Gabon.

Along with Yobo, Super Sports also have Benni McCarthy as their star men for the AFCON 2017 coverage.

Both African football legends will provide their expert opinions and analysis to all the games of the AFCON 2017.

SuperSport would broadcast live and in HD all 32 matches which will be spread across multiple channels on DStv: SS6, Maximo 2, Maximo 360, Select 1 and Select 2 and on GOtv, Select 1, Select 2 and Maximo 360.

SuperSport 5, Maximo 3 and SuperSport 9 are the overflow channels for the final round of the group stages where matches kick off simultaneously.

Other star attractions on Super Sports will be former Zimbabwe midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha, Ghana football legend Sammy Kuffour and former Uganda international David Obua.