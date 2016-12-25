Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Joseph Yobo :  Ex-Super Eagles captain gives us another dope Christmas family photo

  • Published:
Joseph Yobo and his family Christmas photo play Joseph Yobo and his family Christmas photo (Instagram/Adaeze Yobo)

In the spirit of the yuletide season, former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo with his wife and kids have released their family Christmas photos.

The cute family of four chose to wear semi-casual shirts and dress for the Christmas photo shoot.

Joseph Yobo and his family Christmas photo play Joseph Yobo and his family Christmas photo (Instagram/Adaeze Yobo)

Yobo and his sons are dressed in red and white shirts while his wife, Adaeze who pregnant with the couple’s third child also wore a white shirt.

Joseph Yobo and his family Christmas photo play

Joseph Yobo and his family Christmas photo

(Instagram/Adaeze Yobo)

 

Joseph Yobo and former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Adaeze Igwe got married in 2010 in a midnight ceremony held in Jos.

In 2014, Adaeze was voted number four on the list of 'Most Beautiful African Football Wives'.

Joey and Jayden Yobo play Joey and Jayden Yobo (Instagram/Adaeze Yobo)

 

They have two boys, Joey born in April 2010 and Jayden born in April 2015.

