Jose Mourinho answered the phone of a reporter which rang and disrupted his press conference.

It was a funny moment during a press conference as Manchester United manger Jose Mourinho answered a phone call of a reporter.

During the press conference ahead of Liverpool visit, Mourinho was briefly interrupted when the phone of a reporter rang in front of him.

The United manager picked up the phone saying 'Hello' with the other person saying “Hi Dom, it's Abi (Abi Paterson) from talkSPORT.”

Jose Mourinho play Mourinho answers a phone that rang and interrupted his presser (Man Utd via Getty Images)

 

Mourinho seeing the funny part of it said “It’s from TalkSPORT.”

Dominic McGuinness, a talkSPORT 2 reporter walked up to Mourinho to take the phone from him and the manager still amused asked “It’s for you? Wait a second please. It’s Abi from talkSPORT.”

Jose Mourinho play Jose Mourinho was amused by the whole situation (Manchester United /twitter)

McGuiness however apologised for the incident saying; “That shouldn't be working like that.

 The reporter replied the phone saying “You shouldn’t be doing that now, Abs. Not for now. Sorry, should have been off.”

Dominic McGuinness play The reporter, Dominic McGuinness apologised for the incident (Manchester United /twitter)

 

Mourinho still smiling then continued with the interview asking: “What was the question?

After the incidence, Paterson who called the phone took to Twitter to share a photo of Mourinho holding up the phone wither her picture.

 

At least I chose a good photo for my WhatsApp picture. What a day.”

